Disney Adds Joe Biden Audio-Animatron To Hall Of Presidents Exhibit

Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS) has previewed its audio-animatronic version of President Joe Biden for the Hall of Presidents exhibit at Walt Disney World in Orlando.

What Happened: The Disney Parks Blog offered the first glimpse of the Biden audio-animatronic, which the public will see when the exhibit reopens in August.

The Hall of Presidents opened in 1971 and traces U.S. history through its presidential leadership. The incumbent president is traditionally positioned front and center on the exhibit’s stage, standing between seated figures of Abraham Lincoln and Ulysses S. Grant.

In a nod to Biden, the audio-animatron will be positioned next to a table adorned with a vase of peach blossoms, the state flower of Biden’s home state of Delaware, and a pair of aviator sunglasses that are similar to the eyewear model favored by the president.

What Else: Disney has also pushed back at efforts by some theme park fans to remove Donald J. Trump from the Hall of Presidents. There is no precedent for the removal of a president from the attraction. Richard Nixon, the only president forced to resign, and Andrew Johnson and Bill Clinton, who shared the stain of presidential impeachment with Trump, are part of the Hall of Presidents.

“And for those who are curious about what happens to presidents at The Hall of Presidents after their term has ended, the Audio-Animatronics figure of former President Donald J. Trump will take its place on stage among those who have previously served,” said the Disney blog.

Photo: The Walt Disney Company.