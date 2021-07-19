Disney Slammed By Theater Owners For Simultaneous Cinema-Streaming Release Of 'Black Widow'

A trade association representing the nation’s cinema exhibitors has faulted Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS) for diluting the theatrical box office potential of its release of “Black Widow” by making the film simultaneously available for home viewing on the Disney+ streaming service.

What Happened: The National Association of Theater Owners (NATO) issued a press statement on Sunday complaining that “Black Widow” experienced a “surprising 41% second day drop, a weaker than expected opening weekend, and a stunning second weekend collapse in theatrical revenues” despite positive reviews and a strong level of audience anticipation for this Marvel action/adventure film.

Disney claimed the film made $60 million via Disney+ in its initial weekend in release, although the company did not release data since that July 9-11 period.

NATO blamed the Disney+ streaming release of “Black Widow” for a box office gross that it considered lower than normal.

“Based on comparable Marvel titles, and other successful pandemic-era titles like ‘F9’ and ‘A Quiet Place Part II’ opening day to weekend ratios, ‘Black Widow’ should have opened to anywhere from $92-$100 million,” said the NATO press statement. “Based on preview revenue, compared to the same titles, ‘Black Widow’ could have opened to anywhere from $97 to $130 million.”

‘F9,’ released by Comcast Corporation’s (NASDAQ: CMCSA) Universal Pictures, went into U.S. theatrical without a simultaneous streaming release, while “A Quiet Place Part II” from ViacomCBS’ (NASDAQ: VIAC) Paramount did not go on the Paramount+ streaming service until 45 days after its U.S. theatrical premiere.

What Else Happenend: NATO also stated “Black Widow” lost money due to the pirating of its streaming presentation, noting it was the most torrented film for the week ending July 12 as per data from the TorrentFreak.com website.

“It is also available on myriad illegal streaming sites all over the Internet,” NATO added. “This was also the case for all simultaneous releases (‘Wonder Woman 1984,’ ‘Godzilla vs Kong,’ ‘Cruella,’ ‘Mortal Kombat’). This did not happen for ‘F9’ or ‘A Quiet Place Part II.’ How much money did everyone lose to simultaneous release piracy?”

Disney did not publicly acknowledge the NATO complaint, although it has previously stated it would resume the traditional theatrical-only release strategy when the COVID-19 pandemic subsides.

