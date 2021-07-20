A Look Into Technology Sector Value Stocks

What Defines a Value Stock?

A value stock is traditionally defined in terms of how investors in the marketplace are valuing that company's future growth prospects. Low P/E multiples are good base indicators that the company is undervalued and can most likely be labelled as a value stock.

The following stocks are considered to be notable value stocks in the technology sector:

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) - P/E: 8.61 Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB) - P/E: 7.72 Network-1 Technologies (AMEX:NTIP) - P/E: 8.92 Turtle Beach (NASDAQ:HEAR) - P/E: 9.45 QIWI (NASDAQ:QIWI) - P/E: 4.38

Most recently, SunPower reported earnings per share at 0.05, whereas in Q4 earnings per share sat at 0.14. SunPower does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

This quarter, Bel Fuse experienced a decrease in earnings per share, which was 0.2 in Q4 and is now -0.23. Its most recent dividend yield is at 1.56%, which has decreased by 0.11% from 1.67% in the previous quarter.

Network-1 Technologies has reported Q1 earnings per share at 0.38, which has increased by 733.33% compared to Q4, which was -0.06. Its most recent dividend yield is at 2.75%, which has decreased by 1.77% from 4.52% in the previous quarter.

This quarter, Turtle Beach experienced a decrease in earnings per share, which was 0.84 in Q4 and is now 0.52. Turtle Beach does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

QIWI has reported Q1 earnings per share at 0.44, which has decreased by 20.0% compared to Q4, which was 0.55. Most recently, the company reported a dividend yield of 8.01%, which has decreased by 3.51% from last quarter's yield of 11.52%.

These 5 value stocks were selected by Benzinga Insights based on quantified analysis. While this methodical judgment process is not meant to make final decisions, our technology can give investors additional perception into the sector.