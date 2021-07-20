Jim Cramer To AMC, GameStop Retail Backers Says Find Yourself A 'Boomer' Or Trust Fund: 'You Will Need Them'

CNBC host Jim Cramer has advised Reddit traders who back AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (NYSE: AMC) and GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME) to find “a boomer or a trust fund,” saying that the traders will need them.

What Happened: Cramer took to Twitter to make the comments, but added that he was “just kidding.”

Meme people, Wall Street Bettors and Redditeers FIND YOURSELF A BOOMER or a trust fund or both. You will need them! Just kidding! Love you guys. — Jim Cramer (@jimcramer) July 19, 2021

Cramer warned he is going into overdose mode for the “self-destructive made up name memesters.” He also noted he was able to contribute to the "saving of the apes” and loves people who are interested in the markets.

just having some fun,. Contributed to the saving of the apes and i love people who are interested in the markets. The harsh stuff i say? Just kidding!!! https://t.co/NWVr3zx8Mz — Jim Cramer (@jimcramer) July 19, 2021

The newer shareholders of AMC Entertainment and GameStop are retail investors who call themselves “apes.”

Why It Matters: Cramer’s comments come following the sell-off in the U.S. stock markets on Monday, which he had termed as the “end of euphoria.” He had cited the stream of “meme-a-day” stocks as one of the factors that sent stocks lower.

Cramer’s latest tweets reflect a continuation of his tirade against Reddit’s r/WallStreetBets forum.

In June, Cramer had advised the WSB forum to remain focused on AMC Entertainment and GameStop, as “too much money” was being lost on other stonks — stocks that are favored by retail investors.

WSB is best-known for short squeezes conducted in stocks like GameStop and AMC Entertainment earlier this year. Shares of the two companies have surged amid the retail trading frenzy.

However, a fresh crop of stocks is also seeing increased interest from retail investors.

Price Action: AMC Entertainment shares closed almost 1% lower in Monday’s trading at $34.62, while GameStop shares closed 2.6% higher at $173.49.

