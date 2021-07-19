Fast Radius Nears $1.4B SPAC Merger With ECP Environmental Growth Opportunities: WSJ
- Digital manufacturer Fast Radius Inc is on the verge of closing a deal to go public via a $1.4 billion special-purpose acquisition company (SPAC) merger with ECP Environmental Growth Opportunities Corp (NASDAQ: ENNV), the Wall Street Journal reports.
- United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE: UPS) backed Fast Radius uses a cloud-based software platform and manufacturing techniques including 3-D printing to make unique parts, accelerating product and supply-chain development.
- Fast Radius is likely to generate $445 million in its SPAC deal and a $100 million private investment in public equity (PIPE).
- The PIPE is also likely to feature a forward-purchase agreement with Goldman Sachs Asset Management LP and UPS and Palantir Technologies Inc (NYSE: PLTR).
