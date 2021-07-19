 Skip to main content

Nintendo Says Claims Of Switch OLED Model Having Higher Profit Margin Than Regular Model Are 'Incorrect'

Rachit Vats , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 19, 2021 4:59am   Comments
Japanese video gaming company Nintendo Co (OTC: NTDOY) on Monday denied reports that claimed profit margins of the new Switch OLED model would be higher compared with the current version, which is about $50 cheaper.

What Happened: Nintendo said in a tweet that the recently announced Nintendo Switch (OLED Model) will launch in October, and the company does not plan to launch any other model at this time.

Why It Matters: Analyst reports had estimated that upgrades to the new Switch will cost about $10 more per unit to produce, as per a Bloomberg report — implying the company could earn higher profits after pricing the new model at $350.

Nintendo is counting on the new Switch to keep the sales momentum going after the pandemic-fueled gaming boom. Rivals Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ: MSFT) and Sony Group Corp (NYSE: SONY) launched new consoles last year in PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X and Series S. 

Price Action: NTDOY shares closed 0.84% lower at $70.55 on Friday.

