Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Friday

During Friday's morning trading, 90 companies set new 52-week highs.

Intriguing Points:

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) was the largest firm on a market cap basis to set a new 52-week high.

(NASDAQ:MSFT) was the largest firm on a market cap basis to set a new 52-week high. The company with the smallest market cap to set a new 52-week high was Generations Bancorp NY (NASDAQ:GBNY).

(NASDAQ:GBNY). Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) was the biggest winner, trading up 26.33% to reach its 52-week high.

Stocks that set new 52-week highs as of 10 a.m. ET on Friday are as follows:

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) shares were up 0.64% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $284.10.

(NASDAQ:MSFT) shares were up 0.64% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $284.10. Visa (NYSE:V) stock hit a yearly high price of $250.44. The stock was up 0.67% for the day.

(NYSE:V) stock hit a yearly high price of $250.44. The stock was up 0.67% for the day. Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) shares hit $611.62 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.48%.

(NASDAQ:ADBE) shares hit $611.62 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.48%. Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) shares hit a yearly high of $56.65. The stock traded up 0.37% on the session.

(NYSE:KO) shares hit a yearly high of $56.65. The stock traded up 0.37% on the session. PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $156.84 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 0.81%.

(NASDAQ:PEP) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $156.84 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 0.81%. Danaher (NYSE:DHR) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $283.03 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 0.58%.

(NYSE:DHR) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $283.03 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 0.58%. Novo Nordisk (NYSE:NVO) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $88.04 with a daily change of up 0.23%.

(NYSE:NVO) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $88.04 with a daily change of up 0.23%. Accenture (NYSE:ACN) shares were up 0.32% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $316.98.

(NYSE:ACN) shares were up 0.32% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $316.98. Estee Lauder Cos (NYSE:EL) stock hit a yearly high price of $328.49. The stock was down 0.18% for the day.

(NYSE:EL) stock hit a yearly high price of $328.49. The stock was down 0.18% for the day. Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) stock hit a yearly high price of $288.40. The stock was up 10.08% for the day.

(NASDAQ:MRNA) stock hit a yearly high price of $288.40. The stock was up 10.08% for the day. Prologis (NYSE:PLD) shares set a new yearly high of $127.84 this morning. The stock was up 0.64% on the session.

(NYSE:PLD) shares set a new yearly high of $127.84 this morning. The stock was up 0.64% on the session. Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) shares broke to $64.45 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.28%.

(NASDAQ:MDLZ) shares broke to $64.45 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.28%. Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $208.13 with a daily change of up 0.4%.

(NASDAQ:ADP) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $208.13 with a daily change of up 0.4%. Crown Castle Intl (NYSE:CCI) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $203.62 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 0.46%.

(NYSE:CCI) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $203.62 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 0.46%. Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) shares set a new yearly high of $840.00 this morning. The stock was up 0.47% on the session.

(NASDAQ:EQIX) shares set a new yearly high of $840.00 this morning. The stock was up 0.47% on the session. Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) shares were down 0.41% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $102.96 for a change of down 0.41%.

(NYSE:BX) shares were down 0.41% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $102.96 for a change of down 0.41%. Moody's (NYSE:MCO) shares were up 0.69% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $378.69.

(NYSE:MCO) shares were up 0.69% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $378.69. Waste Management (NYSE:WM) shares were up 0.54% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $146.40 for a change of up 0.54%.

(NYSE:WM) shares were up 0.54% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $146.40 for a change of up 0.54%. Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $314.73 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 0.25%.

(NYSE:PSA) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $314.73 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 0.25%. Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) shares set a new yearly high of $489.47 this morning. The stock was up 0.06% on the session.

(NYSE:ROP) shares set a new yearly high of $489.47 this morning. The stock was up 0.06% on the session. Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $193.51. Shares traded up 0.16%.

(NYSE:TT) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $193.51. Shares traded up 0.16%. Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) shares set a new yearly high of $49.75 this morning. The stock was down 0.08% on the session.

(NYSE:CARR) shares set a new yearly high of $49.75 this morning. The stock was down 0.08% on the session. O'Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) stock set a new 52-week high of $602.37 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.64%.

(NASDAQ:ORLY) stock set a new 52-week high of $602.37 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.64%. Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) shares were up 0.04% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $113.11 for a change of up 0.04%.

(NASDAQ:PAYX) shares were up 0.04% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $113.11 for a change of up 0.04%. Welltower (NYSE:WELL) stock set a new 52-week high of $89.41 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.8%.

(NYSE:WELL) stock set a new 52-week high of $89.41 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.8%. Hershey (NYSE:HSY) shares broke to $180.40 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.19%.

(NYSE:HSY) shares broke to $180.40 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.19%. Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) stock hit a yearly high price of $115.59. The stock was up 0.71% for the day.

(NYSE:RSG) stock hit a yearly high price of $115.59. The stock was up 0.71% for the day. ResMed (NYSE:RMD) shares were up 1.12% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $253.39.

(NYSE:RMD) shares were up 1.12% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $253.39. Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) shares were up 0.18% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $85.42 for a change of up 0.18%.

(NYSE:OTIS) shares were up 0.18% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $85.42 for a change of up 0.18%. SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $334.65 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 0.26%.

(NASDAQ:SBAC) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $334.65 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 0.26%. AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $1,612.33 with a daily change of up 0.6%.

(NYSE:AZO) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $1,612.33 with a daily change of up 0.6%. Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) shares were up 0.2% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $295.49.

(NYSE:ROK) shares were up 0.2% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $295.49. AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) shares were up 0.21% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $226.55.

(NYSE:AVB) shares were up 0.21% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $226.55. Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) stock hit a yearly high price of $83.98. The stock was up 0.46% for the day.

(NYSE:EQR) stock hit a yearly high price of $83.98. The stock was up 0.46% for the day. Equifax (NYSE:EFX) shares reached a new 52-week high of $253.40 on Friday morning, moving up 0.73%.

(NYSE:EFX) shares reached a new 52-week high of $253.40 on Friday morning, moving up 0.73%. Dover (NYSE:DOV) shares hit $156.84 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.59%.

(NYSE:DOV) shares hit $156.84 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.59%. Ventas (NYSE:VTR) stock set a new 52-week high of $59.79 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.57%.

(NYSE:VTR) stock set a new 52-week high of $59.79 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.57%. TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) shares set a new yearly high of $116.14 this morning. The stock was up 1.38% on the session.

(NYSE:TRU) shares set a new yearly high of $116.14 this morning. The stock was up 1.38% on the session. Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) shares hit a yearly high of $329.56. The stock traded up 0.34% on the session.

(NYSE:ESS) shares hit a yearly high of $329.56. The stock traded up 0.34% on the session. Mid-America Apartment (NYSE:MAA) shares broke to $184.79 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.5%.

(NYSE:MAA) shares broke to $184.79 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.5%. Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) shares broke to $184.66 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.59%.

(NYSE:SUI) shares broke to $184.66 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.59%. Broadridge Financial Soln (NYSE:BR) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $171.26. Shares traded up 0.18%.

(NYSE:BR) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $171.26. Shares traded up 0.18%. Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) shares set a new yearly high of $35.79 this morning. The stock was up 0.99% on the session.

(NYSE:PEAK) shares set a new yearly high of $35.79 this morning. The stock was up 0.99% on the session. Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) stock made a new 52-week high of $50.77 Friday. The stock was up 0.48% for the day.

(NYSE:DRE) stock made a new 52-week high of $50.77 Friday. The stock was up 0.48% for the day. UDR (NYSE:UDR) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $53.15 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 0.42%.

(NYSE:UDR) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $53.15 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 0.42%. Equity Lifestyle Props (NYSE:ELS) shares were up 0.75% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $80.05.

(NYSE:ELS) shares were up 0.75% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $80.05. W.P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) shares were up 0.33% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $79.52 for a change of up 0.33%.

(NYSE:WPC) shares were up 0.33% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $79.52 for a change of up 0.33%. Camden Prop Trust (NYSE:CPT) shares were up 0.04% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $143.57.

(NYSE:CPT) shares were up 0.04% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $143.57. American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) shares were up 0.26% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $41.79 for a change of up 0.26%.

(NYSE:AMH) shares were up 0.26% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $41.79 for a change of up 0.26%. Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) stock hit a yearly high price of $51.69. The stock was up 0.56% for the day.

(NYSE:AIRC) stock hit a yearly high price of $51.69. The stock was up 0.56% for the day. American Campus (NYSE:ACC) shares hit a new 52-week high of $50.72. The stock traded up 0.54% on the session.

(NYSE:ACC) shares hit a new 52-week high of $50.72. The stock traded up 0.54% on the session. EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) shares were up 0.52% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $174.73 for a change of up 0.52%.

(NYSE:EGP) shares were up 0.52% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $174.73 for a change of up 0.52%. Endava (NYSE:DAVA) shares were up 1.67% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $122.74 for a change of up 1.67%.

(NYSE:DAVA) shares were up 1.67% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $122.74 for a change of up 1.67%. Stag Industrial (NYSE:STAG) shares hit a yearly high of $40.12. The stock traded up 0.78% on the session.

(NYSE:STAG) shares hit a yearly high of $40.12. The stock traded up 0.78% on the session. Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) stock made a new 52-week high of $200.93 Friday. The stock was up 0.66% for the day.

(NASDAQ:LANC) stock made a new 52-week high of $200.93 Friday. The stock was up 0.66% for the day. Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) shares hit a new 52-week high of $73.93. The stock traded up 0.57% on the session.

(NYSE:ADC) shares hit a new 52-week high of $73.93. The stock traded up 0.57% on the session. Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) shares hit $147.89 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.98%.

(NYSE:WTS) shares hit $147.89 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.98%. National Storage (NYSE:NSA) shares set a new yearly high of $53.76 this morning. The stock was up 0.23% on the session.

(NYSE:NSA) shares set a new yearly high of $53.76 this morning. The stock was up 0.23% on the session. ExlService Holdings (NASDAQ:EXLS) shares were down 0.05% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $109.84.

(NASDAQ:EXLS) shares were down 0.05% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $109.84. American States Water (NYSE:AWR) shares broke to $85.44 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.83%.

(NYSE:AWR) shares broke to $85.44 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.83%. MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) stock set a new 52-week high of $78.35 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.48%.

(NASDAQ:MGEE) stock set a new 52-week high of $78.35 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.48%. Covanta Holding (NYSE:CVA) shares hit a yearly high of $20.00. The stock traded up 0.28% on the session.

(NYSE:CVA) shares hit a yearly high of $20.00. The stock traded up 0.28% on the session. Controladora Vuela (NYSE:VLRS) shares set a new yearly high of $23.40 this morning. The stock was up 4.65% on the session.

(NYSE:VLRS) shares set a new yearly high of $23.40 this morning. The stock was up 4.65% on the session. Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $51.19 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 1.14%.

(NASDAQ:OTTR) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $51.19 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 1.14%. Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) shares broke to $19.91 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.71%.

(NYSE:IRT) shares broke to $19.91 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.71%. WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) shares were down 0.79% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $22.20.

(NYSE:WOW) shares were down 0.79% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $22.20. Industrial Logistics (NASDAQ:ILPT) shares set a new yearly high of $27.27 this morning. The stock was up 0.89% on the session.

(NASDAQ:ILPT) shares set a new yearly high of $27.27 this morning. The stock was up 0.89% on the session. NexPoint Residential (NYSE:NXRT) shares were up 1.35% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $60.73.

(NYSE:NXRT) shares were up 1.35% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $60.73. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS) stock hit a yearly high price of $39.00. The stock was up 1.95% for the day.

(NASDAQ:IMOS) stock hit a yearly high price of $39.00. The stock was up 1.95% for the day. Centerspace (NYSE:CSR) stock hit a yearly high price of $87.48. The stock was up 0.62% for the day.

(NYSE:CSR) stock hit a yearly high price of $87.48. The stock was up 0.62% for the day. UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) shares hit $23.33 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.87%.

(NYSE:UMH) shares hit $23.33 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.87%. HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) shares were down 0.04% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $28.59.

(NASDAQ:HSTM) shares were down 0.04% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $28.59. CorePoint Lodging (NYSE:CPLG) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $14.13 with a daily change of up 4.45%.

(NYSE:CPLG) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $14.13 with a daily change of up 4.45%. Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA) shares broke to $209.24 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.35%.

(NASDAQ:WINA) shares broke to $209.24 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.35%. Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC) shares broke to $12.50 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.4%.

(NASDAQ:LBC) shares broke to $12.50 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.4%. Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) stock hit a yearly high price of $21.70. The stock was up 0.7% for the day.

(NYSE:PLYM) stock hit a yearly high price of $21.70. The stock was up 0.7% for the day. One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP) shares were up 0.54% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $29.78.

(NYSE:OLP) shares were up 0.54% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $29.78. Verso (NYSE:VRS) shares were down 0.2% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $19.88 for a change of down 0.2%.

(NYSE:VRS) shares were down 0.2% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $19.88 for a change of down 0.2%. Retail Value (NYSE:RVI) shares hit a new 52-week high of $24.91. The stock traded down 1.62% on the session.

(NYSE:RVI) shares hit a new 52-week high of $24.91. The stock traded down 1.62% on the session. Catalyst Partners Acq (NASDAQ:CPAR) stock set a new 52-week high of $9.66 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.65%.

(NASDAQ:CPAR) stock set a new 52-week high of $9.66 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.65%. First Trust Enhanced (NYSE:FFA) shares hit a yearly high of $20.87. The stock traded up 0.08% on the session.

(NYSE:FFA) shares hit a yearly high of $20.87. The stock traded up 0.08% on the session. Taiwan Fund (NYSE:TWN) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $37.75 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 1.29%.

(NYSE:TWN) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $37.75 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 1.29%. First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB) shares reached a new 52-week high of $18.99 on Friday morning, moving down 0.11%.

(NASDAQ:FNWB) shares reached a new 52-week high of $18.99 on Friday morning, moving down 0.11%. MainStreet Bancshares (NASDAQ:MNSB) shares were up 0.66% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $24.68.

(NASDAQ:MNSB) shares were up 0.66% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $24.68. Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN) shares set a new 52-week high of $3.73 on Friday, moving up 4.55%.

(NASDAQ:HDSN) shares set a new 52-week high of $3.73 on Friday, moving up 4.55%. RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $8.75. Shares traded up 1.53%.

(NASDAQ:RFIL) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $8.75. Shares traded up 1.53%. Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) shares were up 26.33% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $3.78.

(NASDAQ:AEHR) shares were up 26.33% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $3.78. Forward Pharma (NASDAQ:FWP) shares reached a new 52-week high of $11.14 on Friday morning, moving up 2.43%.

(NASDAQ:FWP) shares reached a new 52-week high of $11.14 on Friday morning, moving up 2.43%. HV Bancorp (NASDAQ:HVBC) shares broke to $22.25 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.82%.

(NASDAQ:HVBC) shares broke to $22.25 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.82%. Generations Bancorp NY (NASDAQ:GBNY) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $10.86 with a daily change of up 4.83%.

Be sure to monitor Benzinga for the news traders need!