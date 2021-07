Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Friday

On Friday morning, 68 companies hit new 52-week lows.

Points of Interest:

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE) was the biggest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low.

(NYSE:TTE) was the biggest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low. Bit Brother (NASDAQ:BTB) was the smallest, in terms of market cap, to set a new 52-week low.

(NASDAQ:BTB) was the smallest, in terms of market cap, to set a new 52-week low. FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) made the largest move down on the session, with shares plummeting 45.05% to reach its 52-week low.

The stocks that set new 52-week lows as of 10 a.m. ET on Friday:

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $42.44 and moving down 1.09%.

(NYSE:TME) stock hit $11.67 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 4.6%. RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $6.62 and moving down 6.83%.

(NYSE:BHG) shares moved down 0.74% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $14.64, drifting down 0.74%. ironSource (NYSE:IS) shares were down 0.95% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $8.17.

(NASDAQ:EXEL) shares set a new yearly low of $16.85 this morning. The stock was down 2.33% on the session. MINISO Group Holding (NYSE:MNSO) shares made a new 52-week low of $17.18 on Friday. The stock was down 1.31% for the day.

(NYSE:YSG) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $7.85 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 1.97%. AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) shares reached a new 52-week low of $16.06 on Friday morning, moving down 1.16%.

(NASDAQ:GLPG) shares moved up 0.91% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $56.79, drifting up 0.91%. Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO) shares made a new 52-week low of $9.51 on Friday. The stock was down 0.05% for the day.

(NYSE:GOTU) shares were down 9.39% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $10.85. 21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) stock drifted down 4.62% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $17.57.

(NASDAQ:MOR) stock set a new 52-week low of $16.53 on Friday, moving down 2.35%. Equinox Gold (AMEX:EQX) stock set a new 52-week low of $6.62 on Friday, moving down 0.81%.

(NASDAQ:MAPS) shares moved down 1.9% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $14.69, drifting down 1.9%. DouYu International Hldgs (NASDAQ:DOYU) shares were down 0.85% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $4.65.

(NASDAQ:FGEN) shares set a new yearly low of $13.25 this morning. The stock was down 45.05% on the session. CareMax (NASDAQ:CMAX) shares reached a new 52-week low of $10.83 on Friday morning, moving down 9.34%.

(NASDAQ:TALK) stock drifted down 1.2% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $5.67. AcuityAds Holdings (NASDAQ:ATY) shares made a new 52-week low of $8.16 on Friday. The stock was down 1.01% for the day.

(NASDAQ:YQ) shares set a new 52-week low of $2.47. The stock traded down 2.12%. Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF) stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $3.14. Shares traded down 4.72%.

(NASDAQ:NRXP) shares hit a yearly low of $9.03. The stock was down 4.31% on the session. Tailwind Acquisition (NYSE:TWND) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $9.45 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 1.15%.

(NASDAQ:AXDX) stock hit a yearly low of $6.45. The stock was down 1.34% for the day. Aterian (NASDAQ:ATER) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $11.15 and moving down 1.72%.

(NASDAQ:LSEA) stock hit $7.88 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 0.88%. Athira Pharma (NASDAQ:ATHA) stock set a new 52-week low of $9.60 on Friday, moving down 1.21%.

(NASDAQ:SERA) shares hit a yearly low of $11.25. The stock was down 3.19% on the session. Aerovate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTE) shares set a new 52-week low of $14.53. The stock traded down 1.82%.

(NASDAQ:DNAB) stock hit a yearly low of $9.98. The stock was down 0.1% for the day. Real Brokerage (NASDAQ:REAX) shares made a new 52-week low of $7.83 on Friday. The stock was down 5.97% for the day.

(NASDAQ:ATHX) stock hit a new 52-week low of $1.36. The stock was down 2.46% on the session. Golden Star Resources (AMEX:GSS) stock drifted 0.0% (flat) on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $2.46.

(NASDAQ:HUIZ) stock hit a yearly low of $5.02. The stock was down 2.12% for the day. BIT Mining (NYSE:BTCM) shares were down 5.84% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $4.55.

(NASDAQ:KALA) stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $3.93. Shares traded down 0.5%. 10X Capital Venture (NASDAQ:VCVC) shares reached a new 52-week low of $9.61 on Friday morning, moving down 2.35%.

(NASDAQ:LBPS) stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $9.50. Shares traded down 1.96%. NewHold Investment (NASDAQ:NHIC) shares set a new 52-week low of $9.15. The stock traded down 1.28%.

(NYSE:ATAQ) shares set a new 52-week low of $9.67. The stock traded up 0.1%. Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA) shares fell to $3.62 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.27%.

(NYSE:BGIO) stock hit a yearly low of $7.96. The stock was 0.0% (flat) for the day. Waitr Hldgs (NASDAQ:WTRH) shares set a new 52-week low of $1.47. The stock traded down 3.55%.

(AMEX:GORO) shares set a new 52-week low of $2.18. The stock traded down 3.43%. Quhuo (NASDAQ:QH) stock hit a new 52-week low of $3.09. The stock was down 0.09% on the session.

(NASDAQ:MIRO) shares fell to $7.75 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 0.65%. Wunong Net Technology Co (NASDAQ:WNW) shares set a new yearly low of $5.74 this morning. The stock was down 1.18% on the session.

(NASDAQ:NEPT) shares hit a yearly low of $0.84. The stock was down 18.68% on the session. Glory Star New Media Gr (NASDAQ:GSMG) shares set a new 52-week low of $2.10. The stock traded down 2.29%.

(AMEX:TRX) shares were up 0.29% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $0.46. Engine Media Holdings (NASDAQ:GAME) shares were up 1.49% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $7.00.

(NYSE:NEW) shares hit a yearly low of $1.19. The stock was down 3.08% on the session. IMV (NASDAQ:IMV) shares made a new 52-week low of $1.35 on Friday. The stock was down 6.08% for the day.

(NASDAQ:JZXN) stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $4.37. Shares traded down 7.45%. Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) stock hit a new 52-week low of $2.08. The stock was down 9.49% on the session.

(NASDAQ:BAOS) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $2.45 and moving down 3.98%. Meten EdtechX Education (NASDAQ:METX) shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.70 on Friday morning, moving up 0.86%.

(NASDAQ:NRBO) shares hit a yearly low of $2.70. The stock was up 0.36% on the session. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN) shares made a new 52-week low of $0.53 on Friday. The stock was down 3.75% for the day.

(NYSE:NNA) stock hit a new 52-week low of $2.82. The stock was up 0.18% on the session. ShiftPixy (NASDAQ:PIXY) stock hit a yearly low of $1.86. The stock was down 2.74% for the day.

(NASDAQ:EZGO) shares set a new yearly low of $3.20 this morning. The stock was down 0.74% on the session. Tantech Hldgs (NASDAQ:TANH) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $1.01 and moving down 4.67%.

(NASDAQ:ATXI) shares set a new 52-week low of $2.02. The stock traded down 0.48%. Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS) shares set a new 52-week low of $0.70. The stock traded down 1.62%.

Benzinga will continue to update investors on these equities. Stay tuned for further news.