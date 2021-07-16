Overview Of Value Stocks In The Basic Materials Sector

A value stock is traditionally defined in terms of how investors in the marketplace are valuing that company's future growth prospects. Low P/E multiples are good base indicators that the company is undervalued and can most likely be labelled as a value stock.

The following stocks are considered to be notable value stocks in the basic materials sector:

Koppers Hldgs (NYSE:KOP) - P/E: 5.82 Caledonia Mining Corp (AMEX:CMCL) - P/E: 8.91 Celanese (NYSE:CE) - P/E: 8.76 Ternium (NYSE:TX) - P/E: 6.17 Great Panther Mining (AMEX:GPL) - P/E: 4.79

Koppers Hldgs saw an increase in earnings per share from 0.75 in Q4 to 1.02 now. Koppers Hldgs does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

Caledonia Mining Corp has reported Q1 earnings per share at 0.52, which has decreased by 30.67% compared to Q4, which was 0.75. Most recently, the company reported a dividend yield of 4.36%, which has increased by 1.0% from last quarter's yield of 3.36%.

This quarter, Celanese experienced an increase in earnings per share, which was 2.09 in Q4 and is now 3.46. Its most recent dividend yield is at 1.76%, which has decreased by 0.03% from 1.79% in the previous quarter.

Ternium saw an increase in earnings per share from 2.11 in Q4 to 3.07 now. Most recently, the company reported a dividend yield of 0.66%, which has decreased by 5.01% from last quarter's yield of 5.67%.

Great Panther Mining's earnings per share for Q1 sits at 0.0, whereas in Q4, they were at 0.02. Great Panther Mining does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

The Significance: A value stock may need some time to rebound from its undervalued position. The risk of investing in a value stock is that this emergence may never materialize.