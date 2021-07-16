Mizuho Raises Price Target On Atlassian, Maintains Buy Rating
- Mizuho analyst Gregg Moskowitz raised the firm's price target on Atlassian Corporation PLC (NASDAQ: TEAM) to $310 from $285, implying a 19.5% upside, and reiterated a Buy rating.
- The economic recovery and recent software channel checks appeared very healthy overall, Moskowitz noted.
- Companies that enable digitization are still leading the way while many legacy and on-premise technologies continue to normalize.
- Additionally, his cybersecurity checks proved notably strong this quarter.
- Price action: TEAM shares closed higher by 0.05% at $259.36 on Thursday.
Latest Ratings for TEAM
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Jul 2021
|Mizuho
|Maintains
|Buy
|Jun 2021
|Baird
|Maintains
|Outperform
|May 2021
|Jefferies
|Maintains
|Hold
