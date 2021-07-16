 Skip to main content

Mizuho Raises Price Target On Atlassian, Maintains Buy Rating
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 16, 2021 8:08am   Comments
  • Mizuho analyst Gregg Moskowitz raised the firm's price target on Atlassian Corporation PLC (NASDAQ: TEAM) to $310 from $285, implying a 19.5% upside, and reiterated a Buy rating.
  • The economic recovery and recent software channel checks appeared very healthy overall, Moskowitz noted. 
  • Companies that enable digitization are still leading the way while many legacy and on-premise technologies continue to normalize. 
  • Additionally, his cybersecurity checks proved notably strong this quarter.
  • Price action: TEAM shares closed higher by 0.05% at $259.36 on Thursday.

Latest Ratings for TEAM

DateFirmActionFromTo
Jul 2021MizuhoMaintainsBuy
Jun 2021BairdMaintainsOutperform
May 2021JefferiesMaintainsHold

