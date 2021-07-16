Oppenheimer Initiates Coverage On Playstudios With Outperform, Sees 73% Upside
- Oppenheimer analyst Martin Yang initiated coverage on Playstudios Inc (NASDAQ: MYPS) with an Outperform rating and $11 price target, implying a 72.96% upside.
- Yang stated that the company is an innovator in a fast-growing, massive mobile gaming market whose social casino games have a proven business model.
- Playstudios is in the early stage of taking share in the mobile game market as its value proposition to mobile gamers and business partners are unique and compelling, Yang added.
- Price action: MYPS shares traded higher by 8.02% at $6.87 premarket on the last check Friday.
Latest Ratings for MYPS
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Jul 2021
|Oppenheimer
|Initiates Coverage On
|Outperform
