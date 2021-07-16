 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Oppenheimer Initiates Coverage On Playstudios With Outperform, Sees 73% Upside
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 16, 2021 7:25am   Comments
Share:
Oppenheimer Initiates Coverage On Playstudios With Outperform, Sees 73% Upside
  • Oppenheimer analyst Martin Yang initiated coverage on Playstudios Inc (NASDAQ: MYPS) with an Outperform rating and $11 price target, implying a 72.96% upside. 
  • Yang stated that the company is an innovator in a fast-growing, massive mobile gaming market whose social casino games have a proven business model. 
  • Playstudios is in the early stage of taking share in the mobile game market as its value proposition to mobile gamers and business partners are unique and compelling, Yang added.
  • Price action: MYPS shares traded higher by 8.02% at $6.87 premarket on the last check Friday.

Latest Ratings for MYPS

DateFirmActionFromTo
Jul 2021OppenheimerInitiates Coverage OnOutperform

View More Analyst Ratings for MYPS
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (MYPS)

Activision Blizzard Takes A Stake In Playstudios
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Price Target Initiation Small Cap Analyst Ratings Tech Media

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
AOSRosenblattMaintains88.0
AZNSVB LeerinkMaintains63.0
CTASCredit SuisseMaintains375.0
CTASBairdUpgrades425.0
DHRBenchmarkInitiates Coverage On330.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com