Apple Supplier Rockley Photonics Unveils Health Tracking Sensors Potentially Giving Peek Into Apple iWatch Future
- Rockley Photonics, an Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) supplier, unveiled an advanced digital sensor system likely to come to the Apple Watch to enable a wide range of new health-tracking features.
- The company revealed a full-stack, "clinic-on-the-wrist" digital health sensor system, enabling wearable devices to monitor multiple biomarkers, including core body temperature, blood pressure, body hydration, alcohol, lactate, and glucose trends, and more.
- The technology uses a miniaturized chip solution with optical sensors that provide continuous, non-invasive monitoring of various biomarkers.
- Many wearables use green LEDs to monitor heart rate, but Rockley's sensor uses infrared spectrophotometers to detect and monitor a much more comprehensive range of biomarkers.
- The sensor generates lasers to non-invasively probe beneath the skin to analyze blood, interstitial fluids, and dermis layers for specific constituents and physical phenomena.
- Rockley will initially launch its full-stack sensing solution as a wristband that contains the sensor module and communicates with an app.
- Earlier this year, it was revealed that Apple is the largest customer of Rockley Photonics. The company's filings said that Apple accounted for most of its revenue over the last two years.
- In March, Rockley announced a SPAC deal with SC Health Corp (NYSE: SCPE) to go public.
- Price Action: SCPE shares are up 0.28% at $10.08 during the market session on the last check Thursday.
- Photo by Niran Kasri from Pixabay
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Briefs iWatchNews Health Care Contracts Tech General Best of Benzinga