Vera Bradley Partners With Disney For Collection Of 49 Styles
- Lifestyle brand Vera Bradley Inc (NASDAQ: VRA) has partnered with The Walt Disney Co. (NYSE: DIS) for "The Disney Collection by Vera Bradley."
- The collection features hand-drawn details of Disney's "Sensational Six" favorite friends—Disney Mickey Mouse, Disney Minnie Mouse, Donald Duck, Daisy Duck, Goofy, and Pluto.
- The range includes Vera Bradley's silhouettes, including the Campus Backpack, Vera Tote, Triple Zip Hipster, and Plush Throw Blanket, alongside brand-new styles created exclusively for the collaboration.
- The collection's 49 total styles range in price from $12 to $150 and are available online at verabradley.com, in all Vera Bradley Full Line stores, and in select Vera Bradley Factory locations.
- Price action: VRA shares are trading lower by 1.98% at $11.40, while DIS was up 1.06% at $185.37 on the last check Thursday.
