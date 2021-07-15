 Skip to main content

Vera Bradley Partners With Disney For Collection Of 49 Styles

Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 15, 2021 12:23pm   Comments
  • Lifestyle brand Vera Bradley Inc (NASDAQ: VRAhas partnered with The Walt Disney Co. (NYSE: DIS) for "The Disney Collection by Vera Bradley."
  • The collection features hand-drawn details of Disney's "Sensational Six" favorite friends—Disney Mickey Mouse, Disney Minnie Mouse, Donald Duck, Daisy Duck, Goofy, and Pluto.
  • The range includes Vera Bradley's silhouettes, including the Campus Backpack, Vera Tote, Triple Zip Hipster, and Plush Throw Blanket, alongside brand-new styles created exclusively for the collaboration.
  • The collection's 49 total styles range in price from $12 to $150 and are available online at verabradley.com, in all Vera Bradley Full Line stores, and in select Vera Bradley Factory locations.
  • Price action: VRA shares are trading lower by 1.98% at $11.40, while DIS was up 1.06% at $185.37 on the last check Thursday.

