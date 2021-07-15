Mizuho Downgrades NXP Semiconductors To Neutral, Sees 8% Upside
- Mizuho analyst Vijay Rakesh downgraded NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ: NXPI) to Neutral from Buy with a price target of $220, down from $225, implying an 8.1% upside.
- Rakesh prefers to be more defensive and selective in time after a 150% move in the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (SOX) year-to-date.
- He sees tougher auto and industrial comps due to the slowdown in China and the gradual stabilizing of the insatiable order growth.
- Price action: NXPI shares traded lower by 4.13% at $195.07 on the last check Thursday.
Latest Ratings for NXPI
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Jul 2021
|Mizuho
|Downgrades
|Buy
|Neutral
|Apr 2021
|Jefferies
|Maintains
|Buy
|Apr 2021
|Mizuho
|Maintains
|Buy
