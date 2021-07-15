 Skip to main content

Mizuho Downgrades NXP Semiconductors To Neutral, Sees 8% Upside
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 15, 2021 10:29am   Comments
  • Mizuho analyst Vijay Rakesh downgraded NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ: NXPI) to Neutral from Buy with a price target of $220, down from $225, implying an 8.1% upside.
  • Rakesh prefers to be more defensive and selective in time after a 150% move in the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (SOX) year-to-date.
  • He sees tougher auto and industrial comps due to the slowdown in China and the gradual stabilizing of the insatiable order growth.
  • Price action: NXPI shares traded lower by 4.13% at $195.07 on the last check Thursday.

Latest Ratings for NXPI

DateFirmActionFromTo
Jul 2021MizuhoDowngradesBuyNeutral
Apr 2021JefferiesMaintainsBuy
Apr 2021MizuhoMaintainsBuy

