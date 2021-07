Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Thursday

During the morning session on Thursday, 152 stocks hit new 52-week lows.

Interesting Points:

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE) was the biggest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low.

Stocks dropping to new 52-week lows as of 10 a.m. ET on Thursday:

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE) stock drifted down 0.78% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $42.86.

(NYSE:TTE) stock drifted down 0.78% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $42.86. Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $71.38 and moving down 0.82%.

(NYSE:CP) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $71.38 and moving down 0.82%. UiPath (NYSE:PATH) stock hit a new 52-week low of $60.68. The stock was down 1.06% on the session.

(NYSE:PATH) stock hit a new 52-week low of $60.68. The stock was down 1.06% on the session. RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX) shares set a new yearly low of $7.19 this morning. The stock was up 1.38% on the session.

(NYSE:RLX) shares set a new yearly low of $7.19 this morning. The stock was up 1.38% on the session. Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) stock hit a new 52-week low of $40.11. The stock was down 1.98% on the session.

(NASDAQ:CFLT) stock hit a new 52-week low of $40.11. The stock was down 1.98% on the session. Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE) stock hit $181.74 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 0.98%.

(NASDAQ:ERIE) stock hit $181.74 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 0.98%. ironSource (NYSE:IS) stock drifted down 0.23% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $8.50.

(NYSE:IS) stock drifted down 0.23% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $8.50. Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) shares moved down 0.74% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $17.20, drifting down 0.74%.

(NASDAQ:EXEL) shares moved down 0.74% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $17.20, drifting down 0.74%. AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) stock hit a new 52-week low of $16.71. The stock was down 0.71% on the session.

(NASDAQ:ABCL) stock hit a new 52-week low of $16.71. The stock was down 0.71% on the session. ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX) stock drifted down 1.78% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $10.87.

(NASDAQ:IBRX) stock drifted down 1.78% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $10.87. Pershing Square Tontine (NYSE:PSTH) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $20.91. Shares traded down 0.26%.

(NYSE:PSTH) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $20.91. Shares traded down 0.26%. National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $43.42 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 0.11%.

(NASDAQ:FIZZ) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $43.42 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 0.11%. Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) shares set a new 52-week low of $57.34. The stock traded down 12.66%.

(NASDAQ:GLPG) shares set a new 52-week low of $57.34. The stock traded down 12.66%. DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG) shares set a new yearly low of $7.20 this morning. The stock was down 1.09% on the session.

(NYSE:DBRG) shares set a new yearly low of $7.20 this morning. The stock was down 1.09% on the session. ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) shares set a new yearly low of $21.53 this morning. The stock was down 1.42% on the session.

(NASDAQ:ACVA) shares set a new yearly low of $21.53 this morning. The stock was down 1.42% on the session. Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) shares reached a new 52-week low of $21.32 on Thursday morning, moving down 2.18%.

(NASDAQ:ALLO) shares reached a new 52-week low of $21.32 on Thursday morning, moving down 2.18%. Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $15.31 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 1.52%.

(NYSE:GENI) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $15.31 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 1.52%. Cannae Holdings (NYSE:CNNE) shares set a new 52-week low of $31.20. The stock traded down 0.93%.

(NYSE:CNNE) shares set a new 52-week low of $31.20. The stock traded down 0.93%. SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) stock drifted down 0.21% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $6.89.

(NASDAQ:SDC) stock drifted down 0.21% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $6.89. LiveRamp Holdings (NYSE:RAMP) shares hit a yearly low of $38.88. The stock was up 0.23% on the session.

(NYSE:RAMP) shares hit a yearly low of $38.88. The stock was up 0.23% on the session. InnovAge Holding (NASDAQ:INNV) stock hit a yearly low of $19.04. The stock was down 2.03% for the day.

(NASDAQ:INNV) stock hit a yearly low of $19.04. The stock was down 2.03% for the day. Proterra (NASDAQ:PTRA) stock hit a new 52-week low of $12.04. The stock was down 2.86% on the session.

(NASDAQ:PTRA) stock hit a new 52-week low of $12.04. The stock was down 2.86% on the session. Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) stock set a new 52-week low of $9.26 on Thursday, moving down 0.02%.

(NYSE:DM) stock set a new 52-week low of $9.26 on Thursday, moving down 0.02%. Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) shares were down 1.49% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $10.40.

(NYSE:RSI) shares were down 1.49% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $10.40. MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $16.73. Shares traded down 7.62%.

(NASDAQ:MOR) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $16.73. Shares traded down 7.62%. Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) stock hit $8.05 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 4.64%.

(NASDAQ:ROOT) stock hit $8.05 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 4.64%. MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) stock set a new 52-week low of $32.00 on Thursday, moving down 0.25%.

(NYSE:MAX) stock set a new 52-week low of $32.00 on Thursday, moving down 0.25%. Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB) shares fell to $8.54 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.47%.

(NYSE:NUVB) shares fell to $8.54 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.47%. Missfresh (NASDAQ:MF) shares set a new 52-week low of $7.14. The stock traded down 0.96%.

(NASDAQ:MF) shares set a new 52-week low of $7.14. The stock traded down 0.96%. DouYu International Hldgs (NASDAQ:DOYU) shares set a new yearly low of $4.87 this morning. The stock was down 0.1% on the session.

(NASDAQ:DOYU) shares set a new yearly low of $4.87 this morning. The stock was down 0.1% on the session. iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $53.18. Shares traded down 0.32%.

(NASDAQ:IRTC) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $53.18. Shares traded down 0.32%. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) shares hit a yearly low of $94.24. The stock was down 1.92% on the session.

(NASDAQ:MDGL) shares hit a yearly low of $94.24. The stock was down 1.92% on the session. Just Eat Takeaway.com (NASDAQ:GRUB) stock hit a yearly low of $16.28. The stock was down 6.9% for the day.

(NASDAQ:GRUB) stock hit a yearly low of $16.28. The stock was down 6.9% for the day. Singular Genomics Systems (NASDAQ:OMIC) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $20.57. Shares traded down 1.11%.

(NASDAQ:OMIC) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $20.57. Shares traded down 1.11%. Original BARK (NYSE:BARK) stock hit a new 52-week low of $7.96. The stock was down 0.37% on the session.

(NYSE:BARK) stock hit a new 52-week low of $7.96. The stock was down 0.37% on the session. Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) shares reached a new 52-week low of $12.91 on Thursday morning, moving up 0.12%.

(NASDAQ:HRTX) shares reached a new 52-week low of $12.91 on Thursday morning, moving up 0.12%. uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $26.80 and moving down 2.0%.

(NASDAQ:QURE) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $26.80 and moving down 2.0%. Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) stock hit a new 52-week low of $19.90. The stock was down 2.59% on the session.

(NASDAQ:MTLS) stock hit a new 52-week low of $19.90. The stock was down 2.59% on the session. Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) shares made a new 52-week low of $19.02 on Thursday. The stock was down 0.57% for the day.

(NASDAQ:DSP) shares made a new 52-week low of $19.02 on Thursday. The stock was down 0.57% for the day. AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $17.02 and moving down 2.51%.

(NASDAQ:ALVR) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $17.02 and moving down 2.51%. Cloopen Group Holding (NYSE:RAAS) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $5.96 and moving down 0.17%.

(NYSE:RAAS) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $5.96 and moving down 0.17%. Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK) shares moved down 1.58% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $6.71, drifting down 1.58%.

(NASDAQ:MNTK) shares moved down 1.58% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $6.71, drifting down 1.58%. Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $13.17 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 1.93%.

(NASDAQ:TBPH) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $13.17 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 1.93%. Kinnate Biopharma (NASDAQ:KNTE) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $20.57 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 0.05%.

(NASDAQ:KNTE) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $20.57 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 0.05%. HIVE Blockchain (NASDAQ:HVBT) shares made a new 52-week low of $2.26 on Thursday. The stock was down 1.51% for the day.

(NASDAQ:HVBT) shares made a new 52-week low of $2.26 on Thursday. The stock was down 1.51% for the day. 908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS) shares set a new yearly low of $30.77 this morning. The stock was down 2.06% on the session.

(NASDAQ:MASS) shares set a new yearly low of $30.77 this morning. The stock was down 2.06% on the session. Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) stock hit a yearly low of $12.08. The stock was 0.0% (flat) for the day.

(NASDAQ:MRSN) stock hit a yearly low of $12.08. The stock was 0.0% (flat) for the day. Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) stock drifted down 2.01% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $4.80.

(NASDAQ:CERS) stock drifted down 2.01% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $4.80. Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) shares set a new yearly low of $13.33 this morning. The stock was down 1.25% on the session.

(NASDAQ:TVTX) shares set a new yearly low of $13.33 this morning. The stock was down 1.25% on the session. Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) shares hit a yearly low of $21.78. The stock was down 2.59% on the session.

(NASDAQ:AKRO) shares hit a yearly low of $21.78. The stock was down 2.59% on the session. Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG) shares fell to $12.00 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 1.78%.

(NASDAQ:PASG) shares fell to $12.00 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 1.78%. Praxis Precision Medicine (NASDAQ:PRAX) shares were down 2.93% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $16.87.

(NASDAQ:PRAX) shares were down 2.93% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $16.87. Convey Holding Parent (NYSE:CNVY) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $8.42 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 4.21%.

(NYSE:CNVY) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $8.42 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 4.21%. Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) shares set a new 52-week low of $13.45. The stock traded down 3.23%.

(NASDAQ:CLLS) shares set a new 52-week low of $13.45. The stock traded down 3.23%. Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $3.67. Shares traded down 1.07%.

(NASDAQ:ADAP) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $3.67. Shares traded down 1.07%. Vor Biopharma (NASDAQ:VOR) shares were down 3.31% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $15.10.

(NASDAQ:VOR) shares were down 3.31% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $15.10. Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) stock drifted down 3.34% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $7.12.

(NASDAQ:GOSS) stock drifted down 3.34% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $7.12. Audacy (NYSE:AUD) shares were down 1.34% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $3.66.

(NYSE:AUD) shares were down 1.34% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $3.66. Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) shares set a new 52-week low of $17.59. The stock traded down 0.9%.

(NASDAQ:ESPR) shares set a new 52-week low of $17.59. The stock traded down 0.9%. Ascendant Digital (NYSE:ACND) shares moved down 3.61% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $9.55, drifting down 3.61%.

(NYSE:ACND) shares moved down 3.61% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $9.55, drifting down 3.61%. 17 Education & Technology (NASDAQ:YQ) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $2.50. Shares traded down 1.15%.

(NASDAQ:YQ) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $2.50. Shares traded down 1.15%. Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLT) stock hit a yearly low of $12.57. The stock was down 3.46% for the day.

(NASDAQ:BOLT) stock hit a yearly low of $12.57. The stock was down 3.46% for the day. SOC Telemed (NASDAQ:TLMD) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $4.50. Shares traded down 1.52%.

(NASDAQ:TLMD) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $4.50. Shares traded down 1.52%. Ebang International Hldgs (NASDAQ:EBON) shares set a new yearly low of $2.24 this morning. The stock was down 1.27% on the session.

(NASDAQ:EBON) shares set a new yearly low of $2.24 this morning. The stock was down 1.27% on the session. Finance of America (NYSE:FOA) stock drifted down 1.04% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $6.57.

(NYSE:FOA) stock drifted down 1.04% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $6.57. Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX) stock drifted down 2.9% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $3.28.

(NASDAQ:ORTX) stock drifted down 2.9% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $3.28. Ikena Oncology (NASDAQ:IKNA) shares were up 1.2% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $11.00.

(NASDAQ:IKNA) shares were up 1.2% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $11.00. Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) shares were down 1.04% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $6.51.

(NASDAQ:AXDX) shares were down 1.04% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $6.51. Aterian (NASDAQ:ATER) shares were down 2.98% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $11.50.

(NASDAQ:ATER) shares were down 2.98% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $11.50. FutureFuel (NYSE:FF) shares set a new yearly low of $8.92 this morning. The stock was down 1.11% on the session.

(NYSE:FF) shares set a new yearly low of $8.92 this morning. The stock was down 1.11% on the session. Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) stock hit a new 52-week low of $6.76. The stock was down 0.87% on the session.

(NASDAQ:MTEM) stock hit a new 52-week low of $6.76. The stock was down 0.87% on the session. Revolution Acceleration (NASDAQ:RAAC) shares hit a yearly low of $9.45. The stock was down 1.9% on the session.

(NASDAQ:RAAC) shares hit a yearly low of $9.45. The stock was down 1.9% on the session. CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) shares fell to $5.69 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 1.38%.

(NASDAQ:CTMX) shares fell to $5.69 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 1.38%. Black Diamond Therapeutic (NASDAQ:BDTX) shares made a new 52-week low of $10.11 on Thursday. The stock was down 1.45% for the day.

(NASDAQ:BDTX) shares made a new 52-week low of $10.11 on Thursday. The stock was down 1.45% for the day. Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX) stock hit a yearly low of $8.51. The stock was down 2.3% for the day.

(NASDAQ:NLTX) stock hit a yearly low of $8.51. The stock was down 2.3% for the day. Aerovate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTE) shares hit a yearly low of $14.90. The stock was down 1.56% on the session.

(NASDAQ:AVTE) shares hit a yearly low of $14.90. The stock was down 1.56% on the session. Real Brokerage (NASDAQ:REAX) stock hit a yearly low of $8.25. The stock was down 0.71% for the day.

(NASDAQ:REAX) stock hit a yearly low of $8.25. The stock was down 0.71% for the day. High Tide (NASDAQ:HITI) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $6.37. Shares traded down 4.37%.

(NASDAQ:HITI) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $6.37. Shares traded down 4.37%. Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE) stock hit $10.25 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 1.66%.

(NASDAQ:CUE) stock hit $10.25 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 1.66%. Yunji (NASDAQ:YJ) stock hit a yearly low of $1.49. The stock was down 0.66% for the day.

(NASDAQ:YJ) stock hit a yearly low of $1.49. The stock was down 0.66% for the day. Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT) stock hit $3.08 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 3.7%.

(NASDAQ:QTNT) stock hit $3.08 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 3.7%. 89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $15.52. Shares traded down 2.5%.

(NASDAQ:ETNB) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $15.52. Shares traded down 2.5%. Angion Biomedica (NASDAQ:ANGN) shares fell to $10.50 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 1.31%.

(NASDAQ:ANGN) shares fell to $10.50 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 1.31%. Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) shares moved down 2.85% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $3.04, drifting down 2.85%.

(NASDAQ:ADVM) shares moved down 2.85% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $3.04, drifting down 2.85%. Durect (NASDAQ:DRRX) shares hit a yearly low of $1.29. The stock was down 0.77% on the session.

(NASDAQ:DRRX) shares hit a yearly low of $1.29. The stock was down 0.77% on the session. NexImmune (NASDAQ:NEXI) stock hit $12.77 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 2.69%.

(NASDAQ:NEXI) stock hit $12.77 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 2.69%. Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) shares fell to $7.66 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 2.89%.

(NASDAQ:BCEL) shares fell to $7.66 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 2.89%. VirnetX Holding (NYSE:VHC) shares were 0.0% (flat) for the day, having made a 52-week low of $3.89.

(NYSE:VHC) shares were 0.0% (flat) for the day, having made a 52-week low of $3.89. Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $4.43 and moving down 1.53%.

(NASDAQ:SYRS) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $4.43 and moving down 1.53%. BIT Mining (NYSE:BTCM) shares reached a new 52-week low of $4.82 on Thursday morning, moving down 4.49%.

(NYSE:BTCM) shares reached a new 52-week low of $4.82 on Thursday morning, moving down 4.49%. Achilles Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACHL) shares made a new 52-week low of $6.62 on Thursday. The stock was down 0.45% for the day.

(NASDAQ:ACHL) shares made a new 52-week low of $6.62 on Thursday. The stock was down 0.45% for the day. Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) shares hit a yearly low of $4.03. The stock was down 3.12% on the session.

(NASDAQ:KALA) shares hit a yearly low of $4.03. The stock was down 3.12% on the session. Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) shares made a new 52-week low of $2.90 on Thursday. The stock was down 1.85% for the day.

(NASDAQ:APTO) shares made a new 52-week low of $2.90 on Thursday. The stock was down 1.85% for the day. Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $7.98 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 1.48%.

(NASDAQ:ACET) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $7.98 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 1.48%. Innate Pharma (NASDAQ:IPHA) stock hit $3.21 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 1.51%.

(NASDAQ:IPHA) stock hit $3.21 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 1.51%. Pop Culture Gr (NASDAQ:CPOP) stock drifted up 4.67% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $9.04.

(NASDAQ:CPOP) stock drifted up 4.67% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $9.04. 4d pharma (NASDAQ:LBPS) shares made a new 52-week low of $9.90 on Thursday. The stock was down 0.05% for the day.

(NASDAQ:LBPS) shares made a new 52-week low of $9.90 on Thursday. The stock was down 0.05% for the day. Terns Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TERN) shares set a new 52-week low of $8.67. The stock traded down 2.33%.

(NASDAQ:TERN) shares set a new 52-week low of $8.67. The stock traded down 2.33%. Portage Biotech (NASDAQ:PRTG) stock drifted 0.0% (flat) on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $18.00.

(NASDAQ:PRTG) stock drifted 0.0% (flat) on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $18.00. Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) stock set a new 52-week low of $9.50 on Thursday, moving down 18.08%.

(NASDAQ:IMUX) stock set a new 52-week low of $9.50 on Thursday, moving down 18.08%. NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC) shares made a new 52-week low of $7.18 on Thursday. The stock was down 2.73% for the day.

(NASDAQ:NXTC) shares made a new 52-week low of $7.18 on Thursday. The stock was down 2.73% for the day. Eneti (NYSE:NETI) shares made a new 52-week low of $17.01 on Thursday. The stock was up 0.76% for the day.

(NYSE:NETI) shares made a new 52-week low of $17.01 on Thursday. The stock was up 0.76% for the day. Fangdd Network Group (NASDAQ:DUO) shares hit a yearly low of $2.31. The stock was down 1.26% on the session.

(NASDAQ:DUO) shares hit a yearly low of $2.31. The stock was down 1.26% on the session. Vicinity Motor (NASDAQ:VEV) shares moved down 3.23% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $5.89, drifting down 3.23%.

(NASDAQ:VEV) shares moved down 3.23% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $5.89, drifting down 3.23%. GX Acquisition (NASDAQ:GXGX) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $9.08 and moving down 0.55%.

(NASDAQ:GXGX) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $9.08 and moving down 0.55%. BlackRock 2022 Global (NYSE:BGIO) shares set a new yearly low of $8.04 this morning. The stock was down 1.95% on the session.

(NYSE:BGIO) shares set a new yearly low of $8.04 this morning. The stock was down 1.95% on the session. Quhuo (NASDAQ:QH) shares reached a new 52-week low of $3.25 on Thursday morning, moving up 1.77%.

(NASDAQ:QH) shares reached a new 52-week low of $3.25 on Thursday morning, moving up 1.77%. Gold Resource (AMEX:GORO) shares fell to $2.28 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of 0.0% (flat).

(AMEX:GORO) shares fell to $2.28 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of 0.0% (flat). MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $3.49 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 1.13%.

(NASDAQ:MNOV) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $3.49 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 1.13%. ARYA Sciences Acquisition (NASDAQ:ARYE) shares hit a yearly low of $10.05. The stock was down 0.3% on the session.

(NASDAQ:ARYE) shares hit a yearly low of $10.05. The stock was down 0.3% on the session. Wunong Net Technology Co (NASDAQ:WNW) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $6.00. Shares traded up 0.58%.

(NASDAQ:WNW) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $6.00. Shares traded up 0.58%. PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS) shares hit a yearly low of $2.71. The stock was down 1.8% on the session.

(NASDAQ:PAYS) shares hit a yearly low of $2.71. The stock was down 1.8% on the session. Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) shares fell to $3.36 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 1.87%.

(NASDAQ:ASMB) shares fell to $3.36 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 1.87%. Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $1.78 and moving down 2.69%.

(NASDAQ:CALA) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $1.78 and moving down 2.69%. Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) shares set a new 52-week low of $3.42. The stock traded down 2.0%.

(NASDAQ:VYGR) shares set a new 52-week low of $3.42. The stock traded down 2.0%. MOGU (NYSE:MOGU) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $1.29. Shares traded down 6.47%.

(NYSE:MOGU) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $1.29. Shares traded down 6.47%. LogicBio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LOGC) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $3.81. Shares traded down 3.3%.

(NASDAQ:LOGC) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $3.81. Shares traded down 3.3%. Surgalign Holdings (NASDAQ:SRGA) stock hit a yearly low of $1.08. The stock was down 1.35% for the day.

(NASDAQ:SRGA) stock hit a yearly low of $1.08. The stock was down 1.35% for the day. NeuBase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBSE) stock drifted down 3.92% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $3.66.

(NASDAQ:NBSE) stock drifted down 3.92% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $3.66. Puxin (NYSE:NEW) shares were down 3.06% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $1.27.

(NYSE:NEW) shares were down 3.06% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $1.27. InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX) shares hit a yearly low of $2.54. The stock was down 0.39% on the session.

(NASDAQ:IFRX) shares hit a yearly low of $2.54. The stock was down 0.39% on the session. Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE) shares set a new yearly low of $3.46 this morning. The stock was down 0.85% on the session.

(NASDAQ:CNCE) shares set a new yearly low of $3.46 this morning. The stock was down 0.85% on the session. Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) stock hit $1.89 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 2.58%.

(NASDAQ:OTIC) stock hit $1.89 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 2.58%. Galecto (NASDAQ:GLTO) shares set a new yearly low of $4.11 this morning. The stock was down 2.61% on the session.

(NASDAQ:GLTO) shares set a new yearly low of $4.11 this morning. The stock was down 2.61% on the session. Document Security Systems (AMEX:DSS) shares were down 1.94% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $1.50.

(AMEX:DSS) shares were down 1.94% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $1.50. IMV (NASDAQ:IMV) shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.50 on Thursday morning, moving down 27.4%.

(NASDAQ:IMV) shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.50 on Thursday morning, moving down 27.4%. Vivos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VVOS) shares were down 1.28% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $4.11.

(NASDAQ:VVOS) shares were down 1.28% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $4.11. Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) shares hit a yearly low of $2.30. The stock was down 2.53% on the session.

(NASDAQ:CRVS) shares hit a yearly low of $2.30. The stock was down 2.53% on the session. Dyadic International (NASDAQ:DYAI) shares set a new yearly low of $3.15 this morning. The stock was down 4.24% on the session.

(NASDAQ:DYAI) shares set a new yearly low of $3.15 this morning. The stock was down 4.24% on the session. Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) shares hit a yearly low of $1.95. The stock was down 1.14% on the session.

(NASDAQ:NERV) shares hit a yearly low of $1.95. The stock was down 1.14% on the session. Metacrine (NASDAQ:MTCR) shares made a new 52-week low of $3.09 on Thursday. The stock was down 4.04% for the day.

(NASDAQ:MTCR) shares made a new 52-week low of $3.09 on Thursday. The stock was down 4.04% for the day. Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI) shares set a new yearly low of $0.76 this morning. The stock was down 1.86% on the session.

(NASDAQ:RMTI) shares set a new yearly low of $0.76 this morning. The stock was down 1.86% on the session. Capstone Green Energy (NASDAQ:CGRN) shares hit a yearly low of $4.61. The stock was down 2.95% on the session.

(NASDAQ:CGRN) shares hit a yearly low of $4.61. The stock was down 2.95% on the session. DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $3.64. Shares traded down 3.39%.

(NASDAQ:DMAC) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $3.64. Shares traded down 3.39%. Celyad Oncology (NASDAQ:CYAD) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $4.40 and moving down 1.33%.

(NASDAQ:CYAD) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $4.40 and moving down 1.33%. Inspira Technologies Oxy (NASDAQ:IINN) shares set a new 52-week low of $4.31. The stock traded down 8.84%.

(NASDAQ:IINN) shares set a new 52-week low of $4.31. The stock traded down 8.84%. Kiromic BioPharma (NASDAQ:KRBP) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $3.96 and moving down 0.35%.

(NASDAQ:KRBP) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $3.96 and moving down 0.35%. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $0.57 and moving down 2.76%.

(NASDAQ:DFFN) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $0.57 and moving down 2.76%. AgriFORCE Growing Systems (NASDAQ:AGRI) shares fell to $3.55 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 5.31%.

(NASDAQ:AGRI) shares fell to $3.55 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 5.31%. Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) shares made a new 52-week low of $0.83 on Thursday. The stock was down 0.45% for the day.

(NASDAQ:ALNA) shares made a new 52-week low of $0.83 on Thursday. The stock was down 0.45% for the day. Baudax Bio (NASDAQ:BXRX) shares made a new 52-week low of $0.61 on Thursday. The stock was down 1.26% for the day.

(NASDAQ:BXRX) shares made a new 52-week low of $0.61 on Thursday. The stock was down 1.26% for the day. Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $2.38 and moving down 2.02%.

(NASDAQ:CEMI) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $2.38 and moving down 2.02%. Unicycive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UNCY) shares reached a new 52-week low of $3.36 on Thursday morning, moving down 8.42%.

(NASDAQ:UNCY) shares reached a new 52-week low of $3.36 on Thursday morning, moving down 8.42%. Navios Maritime (NYSE:NNA) shares set a new 52-week low of $2.90. The stock traded down 3.63%.

(NYSE:NNA) shares set a new 52-week low of $2.90. The stock traded down 3.63%. TransCode Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RNAZ) stock hit $3.60 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 2.09%.

(NASDAQ:RNAZ) stock hit $3.60 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 2.09%. Andina Acquisition (NASDAQ:ANDA) shares fell to $9.69 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 3.81%.

(NASDAQ:ANDA) shares fell to $9.69 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 3.81%. Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI) stock hit a yearly low of $1.80. The stock was down 4.05% for the day.

(NASDAQ:TRVI) stock hit a yearly low of $1.80. The stock was down 4.05% for the day. DallasNews (NASDAQ:DALN) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $6.91 and moving down 0.57%.

(NASDAQ:DALN) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $6.91 and moving down 0.57%. Panbela Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PBLA) shares hit a yearly low of $2.63. The stock was down 0.37% on the session.

(NASDAQ:PBLA) shares hit a yearly low of $2.63. The stock was down 0.37% on the session. Paramount Gold Nevada (AMEX:PZG) shares set a new yearly low of $0.93 this morning. The stock was down 1.0% on the session.

(AMEX:PZG) shares set a new yearly low of $0.93 this morning. The stock was down 1.0% on the session. BIMI International (NASDAQ:BIMI) shares set a new yearly low of $1.09 this morning. The stock was 0.0% (flat) on the session.

(NASDAQ:BIMI) shares set a new yearly low of $1.09 this morning. The stock was 0.0% (flat) on the session. Sonnet BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:SONN) shares set a new yearly low of $1.17 this morning. The stock was down 2.87% on the session.

Benzinga will continue to update investors on further movements in these equities. Stay tuned.