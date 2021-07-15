A Look Into Financial Services Sector Value Stocks

What is a Value Stock?

A value stock is traditionally defined in terms of how investors in the marketplace are valuing that company's future growth prospects. Low P/E multiples are good base indicators that the company is undervalued and can most likely be labelled as a value stock.

Benzinga Insights has compiled a list of value stocks in the financial services sector that may be worth watching:

TCG BDC (NASDAQ:CGBD) - P/E: 4.76 Franklin Financial Servs (NASDAQ:FRAF) - P/E: 8.9 Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF) - P/E: 4.85 First Business Financial (NASDAQ:FBIZ) - P/E: 9.8 United Bancorp (NASDAQ:UBCP) - P/E: 9.37

This quarter, TCG BDC experienced a decrease in earnings per share, which was 0.38 in Q4 and is now 0.36. TCG BDC does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

This quarter, Franklin Financial Servs experienced an increase in earnings per share, which was 1.04 in Q4 and is now 1.09. Its most recent dividend yield is at 4.15%, which has decreased by 0.06% from 4.21% in the previous quarter.

Waterstone Financial's earnings per share for Q1 sits at 0.89, whereas in Q4, they were at 1.17. Waterstone Financial does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

This quarter, First Business Financial experienced an increase in earnings per share, which was 0.71 in Q4 and is now 1.12. The company's most recent dividend yield sits at 2.86%, which has decreased by 1.01% from 3.87% last quarter.

Most recently, United Bancorp reported earnings per share at 0.33, whereas in Q4 earnings per share sat at 0.46. Its most recent dividend yield is at 3.87%, which has decreased by 0.6% from 4.47% in the previous quarter.

These 5 value stocks were selected by Benzinga Insights based on quantified analysis. While this methodical judgment process is not meant to make final decisions, our technology can give investors additional perception into the sector.