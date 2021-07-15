 Skip to main content

Chevron And Cummins To Explore Strategic Collaboration On Hydrogen

Akanksha , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 15, 2021 8:58am   Comments
  •  Chevron Corporation (NYSE: CVX) subsidiary Chevron U.S.A. Inc., and Cummins Inc., (NYSE: CMI) announced a memorandum of understanding to explore a strategic alliance to develop commercially viable business opportunities in hydrogen and other alternative energy sources.
  • Chevron and Cummins to collaborate on four main objectives: advancing public policy that promotes hydrogen as a decarbonizing solution for transportation and industry; building market demand for commercial vehicles and industrial applications powered by hydrogen; developing infrastructure to support the use of hydrogen for industry and fuel cell vehicles; and exploring opportunities to leverage Cummins electrolyzer and fuel cell technologies at one or more of Chevron's domestic refineries.
  • Price action: CMI shares closed lower by 1.03% at $ 239.01 on Wednesday, and CVX shares are trading lower by 0.78% at $101.97 in the premarket session on Thursday.

