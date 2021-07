Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Wednesday

Wednesday morning saw 57 companies set new 52-week lows.

Noteworthy Points:

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) was the largest firm by market cap to set a new 52-week low.

(NASDAQ:SONM) was the smallest firm on a market cap basis to set a new 52-week low. Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) was the biggest loser of the morning session, as it dropped 27.55% to reach its new 52-week low.

The following stocks set new 52-week lows as of 10 a.m. ET on Wednesday:

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $44.00 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 0.6%.

