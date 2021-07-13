fbpx
QQQ
+ 0.65
361.77
+ 0.18%
DIA
+ 0.53
348.47
+ 0.15%
SPY
+ 0.79
434.80
+ 0.18%
TLT
+ 1.65
143.57
+ 1.14%
GLD
+ 1.78
167.44
+ 1.05%

FDA OK's Stryker's Implantable, Biodegradable Balloon Spacer For Shoulder Injury

byVandana Singh
July 13, 2021 2:21 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
FDA OK's Stryker's Implantable, Biodegradable Balloon Spacer For Shoulder Injury
  • More than a decade after receiving European CE mark approval, an implantable balloon spacer, InSpace, recently acquired by Stryker Corp (NYSE:SYK), will make its U.S. debut after FDA approval.
  • The InSpace device is placed in the subacromial space of the shoulder to help heal a torn rotator cuff. 
  • It steps in for the fluid-filled bursa, the natural cushion in the shoulder that typically becomes inflamed and painful when the rotator cuff's tendon tears create space between the shoulder and arm's scapula acromion and humerus bones.
  • The balloon implant biodegrades over about six to 12 months and, during that time, reduces friction between the bones to lessen pain and improve recovery after a shoulder injury.
  • The device is specifically indicated for patients 65 years and older suffering from trauma or osteoarthritis-related degradation.
  • The FDA nod comes nearly 11 years after the InSpace device was cleared for use in Europe. 
  • Stryker acquired the device's maker, OrthoSpace, in 2019 via a deal valued at up to $220 million.
  • Price Action: SYK shares are down 1.02% at $262.22 during the market session on the last check Tuesday.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

News Health Care FDA General

Related Articles

Stryker's STAR Ankle Replacement Device Gets FDA Safety Advisory

The FDA issued a safety advisory on Stryker Corporation read more

Earnings Triple Crown After Close As Facebook, Apple, Tesla Prepare To Report

This afternoon investors can sit back and enjoy an earnings season triple crown. read more

Earnings Palooza: 20% Of S&P 500 Reports This Week, Including Apple, Tesla

Can you say, “earnings?”  read more

The Daily Biotech Pulse: Bluebird Bio Plunges On Regulatory Filing Delay, Synlogic Soars On Study Initiation, European Label Expansion For Vertex, Merck Goes Shopping

Here's a roundup of top developments in the biotech space over the last 24 hours: Scaling The Peaks (Biotech Stocks Hitting 52-week Highs Nov. 4) read more