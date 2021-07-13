 Skip to main content

38 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Mid-Day Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 13, 2021 12:01pm   Comments
Gainers

  • Orbsat Corp. (NASDAQ: OSAT) shares jumped 81.7% to $12.12 after the company announced its Global Telesat Communications unit has entered into an agreement with Alibaba.com. GTC will be a Gold-Supplier on the e-commerce website.
  • Allied Healthcare Products, Inc. (NASDAQ: AHPI) shares gained 65% to $6.55.
  • SCWorx Corp. (NASDAQ: WORX) shares rose 48% to $3.9517 after jumping around 60% on Monday.
  • Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLIN) shares climbed 44% to $8.61 after the company announced a government agency in Singapore signed a three-year agreement with Hawksearch to improve its digital experience. Bridgeline acquired Hawksearch in May.
  • Red Cat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: RCAT) gained 33.7% to $3.97. Red Cat Holdings agreed to acquire Teal Drones, an automated aerial vehicle technology firm.
  • Powerbridge Technologies Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: PBTS) gained 27% to $2.5601.
  • Howard Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: HBMD) gained 27% to $19.85. F.N.B. Corporation announced plans to acquire Howard Bancorp for $21.96 per share.
  • Verb Technology Company Inc (NASDAQ: VERB) surged 24% to $2.67. Verb Technology reported general commercial release of VerbMAIL for Microsoft Outlook.
  • Optical Cable Corporation (NYSE: OCC) surged 23% to $4.53.
  • Exela Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: XELA) rose 22% to $4.2382. Exela Technologies shares jumped around 20% on Monday after the company highlighted its Intelligent Document Processing system. Traders also circulated the stock as a high-short interest name.
  • Sohu.com Ltd - ADR (NASDAQ: SOHU) shares rose 21% to $22.50.
  • Grom Social Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ: GROM) gained 20% to $4.54.
  • PLx Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: PLXP) rose 12.8% to $14.02. PLx Pharma’s VAZALORE will launch in over 4,500 Walmart stores nationwide in August.
  • Shineco Inc (NASDAQ: TYHT) rose 11.5% to $7.26. Shineco 8-K showed the company terminated CEO, Ou Yang, effective immediately. The company is in process of finding a new CEO.
  • Integrated Media Technology Ltd (NASDAQ: IMTE) shares rose 11.1% to $5.60 after surging 25% on Monday. Integrated Media Technology recently inked agreements with three accredited investors to raise $2.8 million from the sale of 888,888 shares at $3.15 per share.
  • Femasys Inc (NASDAQ: FEMY) gained 10.4% to $8.18. Chardan Capital initiated coverage on Femasys with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $25.
  • BOS Better Online Solutions Ltd (NASDAQ: BOSC) gained 10.2% to $4.60.
  • Nokia Oyj (NYSE: NOK) rose 8.8% to $5.84 after the company said it planned to boost outlook for the full year.

 

Losers

  • SGOCO Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ: SGOC) fell 44.8% to $11.05 after jumping over 100% on Monday.
  • MediaCo Holding Inc. (NASDAQ: MDIA) shares dipped 44% to $9.54 after jumping over 300% on Monday.
  • Moving iMage Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: MITQ) fell 28.5% to $7.75. Moving iMage Technologies recently priced its initial public offering of 4.2 million common shares at $3 per share.
  • MER Telemanagement Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ: MTSL) fell 25% to $4.25. MER Telemanagement Solutions shares jumped around 20% on Monday on above-average volume.
  • TransCode Therapeutics, Inc.. (NASDAQ: RNAZ) fell 23.4% to $4.94. TransCode Therapeutics recently priced its IPO at $4 per share.
  • Gatos Silver Inc (NYSE: GATO) dropped 20% to $15.33 after the company announced a 6.5 million share common stock offering with 1.82 million shares offered via selling shareholders.
  • Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ: VIVO) dipped 19.3% to $18.14 after the company reported weak preliminary revenue for the third quarter.
  • Origin Agritech Ltd. (NASDAQ: SEED) dropped 18.5% to $10.33. Origin Agritech earlier announced the company entered into exclusive rights agreement with Biology Research Institute of Chinese Academy of Agricultural Sciences.
  • Datasea Inc (NASDAQ: DTSS) fell 17% to $2.66 after jumping 38% on Monday. Datasea’s subsidiary Shuhai Zhangxun Information Technology recently entered into cooperation agreement with National Engineering Laboratory to 'jointly promote the formulation of 5G Messaging standards in the express industry in China.'
  • Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: ARDS) dropped 16.7% to $6.08. Aridis Pharmaceuticals announced that its COVID-19 mAb cocktail AR-712 binds and neutralizes the Delta variant of COVID-19 at a highly effective level (~20ng/mL).
  • Pop Culture Group Co Ltd (NASDAQ: CPOP) fell 16.5% to $12.72 after dropping 15% on Monday.
  • Carver Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ: CARV) dropped 14.4% to $18.57.
  • Galectin Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: GALT) declined 12.8% to $2.86. Galectin Therapeutics recently announced top-line clinical data from the extension cohort of Phase 1b trial of Belapectin in combination with Merck’s Keytruda (pembrolizumab) in patients with metastatic melanoma and head & neck cancer.
  • Cemtrex Inc (NASDAQ: CETX) fell 12% to $1.73. Cemtrex shares climbed over 30% on Monday on abnormally-high volume.
  • VOXX International Corp (NASDAQ: VOXX) dropped 11.6% to $12.85 following strong quarterly results.
  • Lucira Health Inc (NASDAQ: LHDX) dropped 10.3% to $6.53.
  • Creatd, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRTD) shares fell 8.8% to $5.11 after jumping around 33% on Monday. Creatd shares traded higher Monday on continued momentum after social media traders saw the stock had high short interest.
  • Two Harbors Investment Corp (NYSE: TWO) shares fell 8.7% to $6.70 after the company reported a 40 million share common stock offering.
  • Antelope Enterprise Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: AEHL) shares fell 7.7% to $3.77 after gaining over 22% on Monday.
  • LM Funding America Inc (NASDAQ: LMFA) fell 7.3% to $4.48 after climbing 3% on Monday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: Mid-Day MoversNews Penny Stocks Small Cap Intraday Update Markets Movers Trading Ideas

