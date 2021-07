Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Tuesday

Before 10 a.m. ET on Tuesday, 48 companies set new 52-week lows.

Interesting Highlights:

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) was the largest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low.

During the first half-hour of trading on Tuesday, the following stocks set new 52-week lows:

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) shares hit a yearly low of $23.83. The stock was down 5.58% on the session.

Benzinga will continue to update investors on 52-week lows hit in these and other stocks. Stay tuned!