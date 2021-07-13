 Skip to main content

VERB Rolls Out verbMAIL For Microsoft Outlook
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 13, 2021 2:14pm   Comments
  • Interactive video-based sales enablement applications provider Verb Technology Co Inc (NASDAQ: VERBlaunched verbMAIL. 
  • verbMAIL is an interactive video sales tool that helps Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ: MSFT) Outlook users record or uploads virtually any video.
  • Users can add interactive clickable buttons and icons right in the video for easy click purchasing by viewers ("Buy-It-Now"), scheduling appointments, downloading or viewing product literature and media, and other sales enabling interactions. 
  • These interactive video emails can be shared easily through Outlook using users' Outlook contacts. 
  • verbMAIL provides detailed viewer engagement analytics for sales follow-ups.
  • verbMAIL can become an invaluable tool from the largest enterprise sales teams to the smallest start-ups and entrepreneurs looking for that extra edge to generate income in these difficult times," said VERB VEO Rory J. Cutaia. verbMAIL has the potential to be one of VERB's biggest value creators and drive revenue in the future.
  • VERB has hired a Microsoft Channel Sales Director to drive the go-to-market strategy, pricing, and corporate packaging for the enhanced version of verbMAIL. Verb's new Channel Sales Director will join the VERB sales group at the beginning of August.
  • Price action: VERB shares traded higher by 6.28% at $2.29 on the last check Tuesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: BriefsNews Penny Stocks Tech Media

