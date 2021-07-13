 Skip to main content

36Kr Introduces Business Podcast Program On NIO Radio
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 13, 2021 10:08am   Comments
36Kr Introduces Business Podcast Program On NIO Radio
  • China's New Economic participants dedicated brand 36KR Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: KRKRcollaborated with electric vehicle firm NIO Inc (NYSE: NIO).
  • The partnership aims to launch a business-centric podcast series Kr-Intelligence on NIO's interactive audio community NIO Radio.
  • The collaboration will enable 36Kr to deliver premium content to a broader audience while providing NIO users with improved interactive audio experiences with more channel options, 36KR Co-Chair and CEO Dagang Feng said.
  • The development and extensive adoption of new energy vehicles present an excellent opportunity for the podcast and audio content industry, especially with the rollout of 5G internet and the emergence of the Internet of Vehicles (IoV). 36KR aimed to explore more opportunities to cooperate with NIO, other leading auto companies, and various groups of potential partners through continuous innovation and collaboration
  • Price action: KRKR shares traded higher by 0.47% at $2.13 in the market session on the last check Tuesday.

