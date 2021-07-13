 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Zepp Health Launches Smart Wearable Chip, Smartwatch OS, Blood Pressure Measurement At Annual Developers Conference
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 13, 2021 10:02am   Comments
Share:
Zepp Health Launches Smart Wearable Chip, Smartwatch OS, Blood Pressure Measurement At Annual Developers Conference
  • Zepp Health Corp (NYSE: ZEPPshowcased a series of products during its annual developers' conference.
  • It rolled out smart wearable chip Huangshan 2s for its third generation of Amazfit smartwatches.
  • Huangshan 2s reduces operating power consumption by 56% and dormant power consumption by 93%, and improved graphics performance by 67% compared to its predecessor.
  • Huangshan 2s' AI processor employs a dual-core RISC-V instruction set architecture.
  • Zepp Health developed a lightweight Mini Program + Cloud concept for its smart wearable Zepp OS. 
  • The 55MB Zepp OS is one-tenth the size of the previous Amazfit OS, and it is one-twenty-eighth the size of Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) WatchOS 8. 
  • The operating power consumption of Zepp OS is 65% lower than the previous Amazfit OS, while one comparison test generated a 190% increase in endurance in one of the company's smartwatches.
  • The new Zepp OS provides a very reliable and stable Bluetooth channel.
  • Zepp OS supports 4G/5G modules and integrates TCP/IP network protocols.
  • Zepp OS supports internet cloud service applications for music, voice commands, and fitness. It will officially launch in Q4 2021.
  • Zepp Health licensed Zepp OS and Huangshan 2s smart wearable chip technologies to Yitong Technology to enrich China's IoT ecosystem.
  • Zepp Health launched PumpBeats, a non-invasive and sleeveless blood pressure measurement system on Amazfit smartwatches.
  • Price action: ZEPP shares traded higher by 2.33% at $10.99 in the market session on the last check Tuesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ZEPP)

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Small Cap Tech Media

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com