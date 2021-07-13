PLx Pharma Stock Jumps As Its Liquid-Filled Aspirin Capsule Will Now Be Available At Walmart
- PLx Pharma Inc (NASDAQ: PLXP) has announced that three stock-keeping units (SKUs) of Vazalore will be available in over 4,500 Walmart Inc (NYSE: WMT) stores across the U.S. in mid-August.
- The three SKUs include Vazalore 81 mg, 12 count; Vazalore 81 mg, 30 count; and Vazalore 325 mg, 30 count.
- Vazalore is an FDA-approved liquid-filled aspirin capsule that provides patients with vascular disease and diabetic patients who are candidates for aspirin therapy based on physician recommendation.
- It also reduces the risk of stomach erosions and ulcers compared to immediate-release aspirin, typical in an acute setting.
- Price Action: PLXP shares are up 24.9% at $15.53 during the premarket session on the last check Tuesday.
