Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Friday

Before 10 a.m. ET on Friday, 18 companies set new 52-week lows.

Interesting Points:

Sigilon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGTX) saw the most downward movement, as shares plummetted 25.27% to hit a new 52-week low.

Over the course of the first half-hour of trading on Friday, the following stocks hit new 52-week lows:

JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) stock set a new 52-week low of $57.51 on Friday, moving up 1.37%.

(NASDAQ:KRKR) stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $2.15. Shares traded down 2.69%. Paramount Gold Nevada (AMEX:PZG) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $0.95 and moving down 1.34%.

Benzinga will continue to update investors on these equities. Stay tuned for further news.