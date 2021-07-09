 Skip to main content

Phreesia Insights: Return On Capital Employed

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 09, 2021 11:06am   Comments
Phreesia Insights: Return On Capital Employed

In Q1, Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) posted sales of $48.29 million. Earnings were up 28.64%, but Phreesia still reported an overall loss of $10.65 million. Phreesia collected $41.81 million in revenue during Q4, but reported earnings showed a $8.28 million loss.

What Is ROCE?

Changes in earnings and sales indicate shifts in Phreesia's Return on Capital Employed, a measure of yearly pre-tax profit relative to capital employed by a business. Generally, a higher ROCE suggests successful growth of a company and is a sign of higher earnings per share in the future. In Q1, Phreesia posted an ROCE of -0.02%.

It is important to keep in mind ROCE evaluates past performance and is not used as a predictive tool. It is a good measure of a company's recent performance, but several factors could affect earnings and sales in the near future.

ROCE is an important metric for the comparison of similar companies. A relatively high ROCE shows Phreesia is potentially operating at a higher level of efficiency than other companies in its industry. If the company is generating high profits with its current level of capital, some of that money can be reinvested in more capital which will generally lead to higher returns and earnings per share growth.

In Phreesia's case, the ROCE ratio shows the amount of assets may not be helping the company achieve higher returns. Investors may take this into account before making any long-term financial decisions.

Q1 Earnings Insight

Phreesia reported Q1 earnings per share at $-0.11/share, which beat analyst predictions of $-0.17/share.

 

