CitiGroup Raises STMicroelectronics Rating To Buy, Sees 26% Upside Potential
- CitiGroup analyst Amit Harchandani upgraded STMicroelectronics NV (NYSE: STM) rating to Buy from Neutral.
- He raised the price target to €39, up from €36.50. The new price target implies a 25.7% upside potential at the current level.
- The stock's risk-reward was growingly unequal to the upside following the underperformance in the first half of the year, Harchandani stated.
- STMicroelectronics' automotive and industrial exposure supported its relative cyclical appeal, Harchandani's research note added.
- The stock has lost 1.2% year-to-date.
- Price action: STM shares traded higher by 3.80% at $38.08 on the last check Friday.
Latest Ratings for STM
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Apr 2021
|Canaccord Genuity
|Maintains
|Buy
|Feb 2021
|Berenberg
|Upgrades
|Sell
|Hold
|Jan 2021
|UBS
|Downgrades
|Buy
|Neutral
