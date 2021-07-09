Why Bumble's Stock Is Trading Higher Today?
- RBC Capital analyst Brad Erickson has initiated coverage on Bumble Inc (NASDAQ: BMBL) with an Outperform rating and $65 price target.
- The price target signifies a 29.3% upside at current levels.
- Bumble distinguished itself as quality over quantity play in online dating.
- Erickson saw an expanding total addressable market. Additionally, Bumble's female-first approach offered differentiated monetization and profitability tailwinds.
- Bumble's pricing power signified longer-term margin upside, Erickson's research note stated.
- Price action: BMBL shares traded higher by 3.64% at $52.12 in the market session on the last check Friday.
Latest Ratings for BMBL
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Jul 2021
|RBC Capital
|Initiates Coverage On
|Outperform
|Apr 2021
|BTIG
|Initiates Coverage On
|Buy
|Apr 2021
|Evercore ISI Group
|Initiates Coverage On
|In-Line
