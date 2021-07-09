 Skip to main content

Why Bumble's Stock Is Trading Higher Today?
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 09, 2021 10:53am   Comments
  • RBC Capital analyst Brad Erickson has initiated coverage on Bumble Inc (NASDAQ: BMBL) with an Outperform rating and $65 price target.
  • The price target signifies a 29.3% upside at current levels.
  • Bumble distinguished itself as quality over quantity play in online dating.
  • Erickson saw an expanding total addressable market. Additionally, Bumble's female-first approach offered differentiated monetization and profitability tailwinds.
  • Bumble's pricing power signified longer-term margin upside, Erickson's research note stated.
  • Price action: BMBL shares traded higher by 3.64% at $52.12 in the market session on the last check Friday.

Latest Ratings for BMBL

DateFirmActionFromTo
Jul 2021RBC CapitalInitiates Coverage OnOutperform
Apr 2021BTIGInitiates Coverage OnBuy
Apr 2021Evercore ISI GroupInitiates Coverage OnIn-Line

View More Analyst Ratings for BMBL
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

