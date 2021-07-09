28 Stocks Moving in Friday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Toughbuilt Industries Inc (NASDAQ: TBLT) shares rose 61% to $1.16 in pre-market trading after the company reported 1H sales through Amazon of $5.48 million, up 118% year over year.
- Carver Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ: CARV) shares rose 39.1% to $30.45 in pre-market trading after jumping around 107% on Thursday.
- ReShape Lifesciences Inc (NASDAQ: RSLS) rose 21% to $6.16 in pre-market trading after jumping around 24% on Thursday. The company recently highlightsed completion of lap-band manufacturing transition to Massachusetts-based manufacturer.
- LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: LPTH) shares rose 14.2% to $2.65 in pre-market trading after the company announced it was awarded the renewal of a multiyear supply agreement valued above $2.4 million.
- Orbsat Corp (NASDAQ: OSAT) shares rose 13.5% to $8.00 in pre-market trading after declining around 6% on Thursday.
- Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ: AEHR) shares rose 11.3% to $2.64 in pre-market trading after the company said it received a $2.9 million follow-on order for a FOX-XP™ Wafer Level Test and Burn-in system and multiple WaferPak™ Contactors for production test.
- TherapeuticsMD Inc (NASDAQ: TXMD) rose 10.7% to $1.24 in pre-market trading.
- PubMatic Inc (NASDAQ: PUBM) rose 10.1% to $38.45 in pre-market trading.
- Recon Technology, Ltd. (NASDAQ: RCON) rose 8.4% to $3.72 in pre-market trading. Recon Technology’s Subsidiary FGS recently signed a cooperation agreement with Gao Deng.
- Gores Guggenheim Inc (NASDAQ: GGPI) shares rose 7.5% to $11.00 in pre-market trading. Polestar, an electric vehicle brand from Volvo AB and Geely Automobile Holdings, is exploring a SPAC deal that could value the company at $25 billion. The company is in talks with Gores Guggenheim.
- Ibio Inc (NYSE: IBIO) rose 6.5% to $1.48 in pre-market trading after the company reported it established a new oncology drug pipeline with 3 new antibody programs.
- Sonim Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: SONM) rose 6.1% to $0.47 in pre-market trading after declining 5% on Thursday.
- Exela Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: XELA) rose 5% to $2.94 in pre-market trading after dropping around 15% on Thursday. Exela Technologies recently entered into an additional $150 million at-the-market (ATM) equity program.
- Galapagos ADR (NASDAQ: GLPG) rose 4.6% to $69.28 in pre-market trading. Galapagos, last month reported the departure of its Chief Scientific Officer Piet Wigerinck.
- BioNTech SE - ADR (NASDAQ: BNTX) rose 3.4% to $215.00 in pre-market trading. Pfizer and BioNTech started designing version of COVID-19 vaccine specifically to combat Delta variant.
Losers
- Nova Lifestyle Inc (NASDAQ: NVFY) fell 23.1% to $5.00 in pre-market trading after jumping over 71% on Thursday.
- UTime Ltd (NASDAQ: UTME) fell 14.6% to $11.00 in pre-market trading. UTime shares jumped 43% on Thursday on abnormally high volume.
- Xtant Medical Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: XTNT) shares fell 12.4% to $1.62 in pre-market trading. Shares of Xtant Medical gained 23% on Thursday on below-average volume.
- Data Storage Corp (NASDAQ: DTST) fell 11.6% to $8.83 in pre-market trading.
- LM Funding America Inc (NASDAQ: LMFA) fell 11.4% to $5.01 in pre-market trading after surging 42% on Thursday.
- TESSCO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: TESS) shares fell 11.2% to $6.02 in pre-market trading. Tessco Technologies shares gained around 18% on Thursday after the company issued Q1 sales guidance above estimates.
- Creatd Inc (NASDAQ: CRTD) shares fell 9.2% to $3.94 in pre-market trading. Creatd shares surged 39% on Thursday after a trader on social media noted high short interest in the stock.
- Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: ARPO) shares fell 9% to $2.54 in pre-market trading. Aerpio Pharmaceuticals shares gained 63% on Thursday after HC Wainwright & Co. upgraded the company's stock from Neutral to Buy and announced a $22price target.
- Alterity Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ: ATHE) fell 6.4% to $1.89 in pre-market trading after climbing 28% on Thursday. The company's Australian-listed stock recently filed for a proposed offering of shares.
- Crexendo Inc (NASDAQ: CXDO) fell 6.4% to $5.89 in pre-market trading after declining 4% on Thursday.
- Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: GRIN) fell 5.8% to $ $11.68 in pre-market trading after gaining 9% on Thursday.
- Pop Culture Group Co Ltd (NASDAQ: CPOP) fell 5.5% to $18.53 in pre-market trading. Pop Culture Group shares fell over 25% on Thursday on continued post-IPO volatility.
- Waitr Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: WTRH) fell 5.3% to $1.61 in pre-market trading.
