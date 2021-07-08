FAT Brands Inks 50-Store Franchise Deal To Debut Fatburger and Buffalo's Express In Mexico
- FAT Brands Inc (NASDAQ: FAT) has announced a deal to develop 50 co-branded Fatburger and Buffalo's Express locations in Mexico.
- The 50-store franchise deal is in partnership with the Red Rombo Group.
- FAT brands did not disclose the terms of the deal.
- The co-branded concept, Fatburger and Buffalo's Express, will make its debut in Mexico City with three locations slated in the capital city.
- The first franchise store under this partnership is set to open by the end of the year.
- "We're excited to bring the popularity of Fatburger and Buffalo's Express to Mexico, where the fast-casual market is growing steadily year after year," said CEO Andy Wiederhorn.
- Price action: FAT shares are trading higher 2.69% at $12.61 on the last check Thursday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: BriefsNews Restaurants General