Albertsons Removes Additional Items Containing Chicken As Part Of Tyson Foods Recall
- Albertsons Companies Inc (NYSE: ACI) has removed additional items containing chicken as part of the recall initiated by Tyson Foods Inc (NYSE: TSN).
- The product being removed off shelves has the potential to be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes, which can cause severe and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or older people, and others with weakened immune systems.
- On July 4, 2021, Albertsons announced the removal of certain signature café shredded roasted chicken, also supplied by Tyson Foods.
- The affected Tyson product was produced at one plant located in Dexter, Missouri, between December 26, 2020, and April 13, 2021, and was distributed nationwide and in Puerto Rico.
- Price action: ACI shares traded marginally higher by 0.10% at $19.38, while TSN traded lower by 1.24% at $72.48 on the last check Thursday.
