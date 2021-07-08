 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Millicom To Incur $135M To Update Ericsson's Mobile Networks Partnership In Honduras, Paraguay, Bolivia
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 08, 2021 11:11am   Comments
Share:
Millicom To Incur $135M To Update Ericsson's Mobile Networks Partnership In Honduras, Paraguay, Bolivia
  • Millicom International Cellular SA (NASDAQ: TIGOwill be investing $135 million over the next two to three years to upgrade its mobile network in partnership with Telefonaktiebolaget L M Ericsson (NASDAQ: ERIC) in three critical Latin American markets, Honduras, Paraguay, and Bolivia.
  • The collaboration will enable Millicom to achieve the additional capacity to manage the pandemic-driven traffic surge by modernizing its networks with LTE, 5G-ready technology.
  • Millicom will modernize its network using the latest Ericsson Radio System products and solutions, paving the way for 5G deployment across the continent.
  • Ericsson will also replace TIGO's current 4G packet core and introduce Ericsson's dual-mode 5G Core as part of the project.
  • Millicom held $780 million in cash and equivalents as of Mar. 31, 2021.
  • Price action: ERIC shares traded lower by 0.69% at $12.95, and TIGO shares traded higher by 1.30% at $39.83 on the last check Thursday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ERIC + TIGO)

Google Cloud, Ericsson Partner For Developing Enterprise 5G, Edge Cloud Solutions
Why Goldman Sachs Upgraded Nokia
Ericsson Nabs 5G Equipment Contracts For UK, Germany From Longtime Partner Vodafone: Reuters
US Entices Allies With Incentives For Banning Cheaper Priced Huawei 5G Equipment Over Security Concerns: WSJ
Samsung Forays In Europe 5G With Vodafone Partnership: Reuters
Vodafone Teams With Dell, Samsung, Keysight, Others For Open-RAN Development: Reuters
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Tech Media

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com