SI-BONE's Sacroiliac Joint Implant Show Accelerated Fusion, Reduction In Opioid Use
- SI-BONE Inc (NASDAQ: SIBN) has announced the publication of 2-year results from the SALLY study of the iFuse-3D Implant System.
- Clinical results at 24 months showed marked and sustained improvements in the sacroiliac (SI) joint pain, patient function, and quality of life.
- Results also exhibited a significant reduction in the proportion of study subjects taking opioids for SI joint pain (59% at baseline to 18% at 24 months).
- The study also included three objective physical function tests (active straight leg raise, five times sit-to-stand, and transitional timed up-and-go), all of which showed statistically significant improvements from baseline.
- An earlier publication of 12-month results from SALLY reported radiographic analysis of CT scans showing 100% of treated SI joints showed bone integration to the iFuse-3D implant surface, and 77% of treated joints showed bony bridging across the joint.
- The iFuse-3D implant is a 3D-printed triangular titanium implant designed for the fusion of the SI joint.
- The 3D-printed surface with enhanced porosity mimics cancellous bone and allows for enhanced bone ongrowth and ingrowth.
- Price Action: SIBN shares closed at $28.83 on Wednesday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.