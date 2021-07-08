Analysts Initiate Coverage On Fair Isaac Betting On Its Shift To Cloud, Scores Business, Consumer Credit Market Recovery
- Goldman Sachs analyst George Tong initiated coverage of Fair Isaac Corp (NYSE: FICO) with a Buy rating and $577 price target.
- The price target implies an upside potential of 10.7% at current levels.
- Tong remains bullish for the U.S. consumer credit industry prospects over the next few years, supported by an improving macro backdrop, healthy consumer credit profiles, and a rebound in the auto and card categories.
- Fair Isaac's transformation into a cloud-based platform is likely to be a valuation driver, with additional tailwinds from the consumer credit market and pricing gains in its Scores business.
- RBC Capital analyst Ashish Sabadra initiated coverage of Fair Isaac with a Sector Perform rating and $550 price target.
- The price target implies an upside potential of 5.5% at current levels.
- Sabadra expects the pricing power to withstand robust double-digit growth in the Scores division. However, the shift to the subscription-based revenue model and the Collection and Recovery business divestiture could affect its software revenues over the near term.
- Fair Isaac recently sold its Collection and Recovery business to Constellation's Jonas Software operating group.
- Price action: FICO shares are up 0.30% at $522.91 on the last check Thursday.
Latest Ratings for FICO
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Jul 2021
|Goldman Sachs
|Initiates Coverage On
|Buy
|Jul 2021
|RBC Capital
|Initiates Coverage On
|Sector Perform
|Apr 2021
|Barclays
|Maintains
|Overweight
View More Analyst Ratings for FICO
View the Latest Analyst Ratings
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: BriefsNews Price Target Initiation Analyst Ratings