Bigcommerce Partners With Amazon Multi-Channel Fulfillment To Help Merchants Speed Up Order Processing
- Open SaaS eCommerce platform Bigcommerce Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: BIGC) has integrated with Amazon.com Inc’s (NASDAQ: AMZN) Multi-Channel Fulfillment (MCF).
- The integration will allow BigCommerce U.S. merchants to more easily fulfill their eCommerce orders using Amazon's order fulfillment services whether they sell on Amazon or not.
- The benefits for the merchants include fast shipping, upfront delivery promises, competitive pricing, simplified operations, and fully trackable orders.
- “Amazon MCF will help our merchants to better plan, purchase, and fulfill in a much more efficient way than they've ever been able to do before," said general manager of Omnichannel, Sharon Gee.
- Price action: BIGC shares traded higher by 0.76% at $67.22 on the last check Wednesday.
