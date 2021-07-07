 Skip to main content

Spirit AeroSystems Partners With Albany International To Support Hypersonic Program

Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 07, 2021 11:14am   Comments
  • Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SPR) has entered into a collaboration agreement with Albany International Corp. (NYSE: AIN) to deliver technical and industrialized solutions to support hypersonic program developments.
  • Spirit's ultra-high temperature composites and structures capabilities along with Albany’s experience of producing high volumes of 3D woven, near-net shape will be helpful to design, develop, and manufacture a wide range of scalable, highly adaptable, and affordable Thermal Protection Systems solutions for hypersonic missions.
  • "This collaboration enables elegant technical solutions while reducing the risk in accelerating program timelines and scaling to production,” said Mark Miklos, Vice President hypersonic solutions at Spirit.
  • Price action: SPR shares traded lower by 2.42% at $45.18 on the last check Wednesday.

