Check Point Software Technologies Increases Cloud Support For Alibaba
- Cybersecurity solutions provider Check Point Software Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ: CHKP) extended its multi-cloud support via Check Point CloudGuard’s integration with Alibaba Group Holding Ltd’s (NYSE: BABA) Cloud.
- Alibaba Cloud’s customers will gain from enhanced cloud network security and posture management. Other organizations have the opportunity to leverage Alibaba Cloud within their multi-cloud environments.
- This collaboration will benefit Alibaba Cloud’s customers seeking protection across their entire cloud infrastructure; it will also provide Check Point customers the opportunity to leverage Alibaba Cloud.
- Price action: BABA shares traded lower by 0.63% at $210.26 on the last check Wednesday.
