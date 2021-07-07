 Skip to main content

Check Point Software Technologies Increases Cloud Support For Alibaba
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 07, 2021 9:48am   Comments
  • Cybersecurity solutions provider Check Point Software Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ: CHKPextended its multi-cloud support via Check Point CloudGuard’s integration with Alibaba Group Holding Ltd’s (NYSE: BABA) Cloud. 
  • Alibaba Cloud’s customers will gain from enhanced cloud network security and posture management. Other organizations have the opportunity to leverage Alibaba Cloud within their multi-cloud environments. 
  • This collaboration will benefit Alibaba Cloud’s customers seeking protection across their entire cloud infrastructure; it will also provide Check Point customers the opportunity to leverage Alibaba Cloud. 
  • Price action: BABA shares traded lower by 0.63% at $210.26 on the last check Wednesday.

