RBC Upgrades NICE To Outperform From Sector Perform, New Target Price Implies 18% Upside
- RBC Capital analyst Rishi Jaluria upgraded NICE Ltd (NASDAQ: NICE) to Outperform rating from Sector Perform. RBC raised the price target to $300 from $266.
- The price target signifies a 17.8% upside to current levels.
- Jaluria considered contact center in the "early innings" as a service adoption. Additionally, Nice's CXone cloud contact center platform had "differentiated itself."
- Nice's total revenue growth should accelerate to sustained double-digit organic growth, and its margins have room to expand, Jaluria's research note stated.
- Jaluria viewed the shares as "compellingly valued at current levels.
- The stock gained 17.9% in the last month.
- Price action: NICE shares traded higher by 1% at $255.21 premarket on the last check Wednesday.
Latest Ratings for NICE
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Jul 2021
|RBC Capital
|Upgrades
|Sector Perform
|Outperform
|Jun 2021
|JP Morgan
|Upgrades
|Neutral
|Overweight
|May 2021
|Morgan Stanley
|Maintains
|Overweight
