RBC Upgrades NICE To Outperform From Sector Perform, New Target Price Implies 18% Upside
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 07, 2021 8:34am   Comments
Share:
  • RBC Capital analyst Rishi Jaluria upgraded NICE Ltd (NASDAQ: NICE) to Outperform rating from Sector Perform. RBC raised the price target to $300 from $266.
  • The price target signifies a 17.8% upside to current levels.
  • Jaluria considered contact center in the "early innings" as a service adoption. Additionally, Nice's CXone cloud contact center platform had "differentiated itself."
  • Nice's total revenue growth should accelerate to sustained double-digit organic growth, and its margins have room to expand, Jaluria's research note stated.
  • Jaluria viewed the shares as "compellingly valued at current levels.
  • The stock gained 17.9% in the last month.
  • Price action: NICE shares traded higher by 1% at $255.21 premarket on the last check Wednesday.

Latest Ratings for NICE

DateFirmActionFromTo
Jul 2021RBC CapitalUpgradesSector PerformOutperform
Jun 2021JP MorganUpgradesNeutralOverweight
May 2021Morgan StanleyMaintainsOverweight

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: Briefs RBC CapitalNews Upgrades Price Target Analyst Ratings Tech Media

