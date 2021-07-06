5 Value Stocks In The Consumer Cyclical Sector

The Meaning Behind Value Stocks

A value stock is traditionally defined in terms of how investors in the marketplace are valuing that company's future growth prospects. Low P/E multiples are good base indicators that the company is undervalued and can most likely be labelled as a value stock.

The following stocks are considered to be notable value stocks in the consumer cyclical sector:

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) - P/E: 8.71 Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) - P/E: 3.79 Cannae Holdings (NYSE:CNNE) - P/E: 3.49 Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) - P/E: 8.54 General Motors (NYSE:GM) - P/E: 9.53

Tri Pointe Homes has reported Q1 earnings per share at 0.59, which has decreased by 35.87% compared to Q4, which was 0.92. The company's most recent dividend yield sits at 0.78%, which has increased by 0.09% from 0.69% last quarter.

Qurate Retail has reported Q1 earnings per share at 0.48, which has decreased by 69.81% compared to Q4, which was 1.59. Qurate Retail does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

This quarter, Cannae Holdings experienced a decrease in earnings per share, which was 5.8 in Q4 and is now -2.55. Cannae Holdings does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

Nautilus saw a decrease in earnings per share from 0.97 in Q4 to 0.94 now. Nautilus does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

General Motors saw a decrease in earnings per share from 2.52 in Q4 to 2.25 now. Its most recent dividend yield is at 4.55%, which has increased by 0.41% from 4.14% in the previous quarter.

These 5 value stocks were selected by Benzinga Insights based on quantified analysis. While this methodical judgment process is not meant to make final decisions, our technology can give investors additional perception into the sector.