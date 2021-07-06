 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

China Automotive Develops New Steering System For Alfa Romeo's Hybrid SUV

Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 06, 2021 2:50pm   Comments
Share:
China Automotive Develops New Steering System For Alfa Romeo's Hybrid SUV
  • China Automotive Systems Inc (NASDAQ: CAASis developing a new steering system for Milan-based Alfa Romeo, a subsidiary of Dutch automotive manufacturing company Stellantis NV (NYSE: STLA). 
  • The steering system is for Alfa Romeo's first luxury plug-in-hybrid SUV model, 2021 Tonale. 
  • Purchase orders for approximately 100,000 annual units are expected for China Automotive's new steering system. 
  • "We are excited about our ongoing participation in the electrification in the automobile industry and continue to take pride in our engineering prowess and quality assurance," said CEO Qizhou Wu. 
  • Price action: CAAS shares are trading down by 3.59% at $4.83 on the last check Tuesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (CAAS)

12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
ROCE Insights For China Automotive Systems
ROCE Insights For China Automotive Systems
Return On Capital Employed Overview: China Automotive Systems
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Penny Stocks Contracts

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com