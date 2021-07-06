Jack Nathan Health Appoints Michael A. Pangia As Strategic Advisor To Help Lead its Growth and Operations

Jack Nathan Medical Corp. (TSXV: JNH) (OTCQB: JNHMF), an innovative healthcare company working to improve access for millions of patients with medical and physician services, co-located in Walmart stores, has made an executive move in anticipation of further growth. The Toronto-based company has named Michael A. Pangia as its strategic advisor.

Pangia, with more than 25 years of executive leadership in the financial and technology sectors, will leverage his global capital market relationships and experience in anticipation of Jack Nathan’s continued company growth.

“We are excited to bring Michael on board as an advisor as he brings a wealth of global executive experience in a public market setting,” said Neil J. Labatte, chairman of the board of directors. “He will help us continue to focus on value creation for all of our stakeholders and turn our future vision into a reality.”

This year, Jack Nathan has expanded its reach throughout Canada and Mexico and anticipates more clinic openings in the immediate future. The company acquired additional medical centers and MedSpas and new Walmart clinic expansions, all with a larger footprint and storefront presence. While the global pandemic still presents a near-term challenge, Jack Nathan’s rapid growth led to hiring Pangia to assist with its aggressive expansion plans.

Pangia previously served as president and CEO at Aviat Networks (NASDAQ: AVNW), one of the world’s leading providers of wireless transmission solutions, and has held various key executive roles in sales, finance, services and operations, while also serving as a member of the Nortel Networks leadership team. Most recently, he has served as an associate with the Creative Destruction Lab, a seed-stage program for scalable science- and technology-based companies, mentoring leadership teams in the areas of artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, autonomous mobility and life sciences. said

“I look forward to working with Mike (Mike Marchelletta, co-founder and interim CEO), the Jack Nathan leadership team and the board, providing support and guidance as it executes its strategic plan. I know the company has tremendous potential to be a leading player in the markets it serves while continuing to expand its footprint and services,” Pangia said about his new role.

Jack Nathan Health® was established in 2006 and continues to expand its international footprint, delivering state-of-the-art, turn-key medical centers. The company has 76 clinics in Walmart locations in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec and is contracted to open 3 more by 2022. In Mexico, Jack Nathan has 52 owned-and-operated clinics in Walmart locations and will open 151 additional clinics through 2022.

For more information about Jack Nathan, visit www.jacknathanhealth.com or www.sedar.com.