Jack Nathan Medical Corp is a healthcare company that is improving access for millions of patients by co-locating physician and ancillary medical services, conveniently inside Walmart stores. The company generates the majority of its revenues from license fees, which are charged in exchange for the right to use its brand name and the licensed premises. Its geographical segments are Canada, which accounts for the vast majority of revenue; Mexico; and China.

Jack Nathan Medical Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Jack Nathan Medical (JNHMF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Jack Nathan Medical (OTCQB: JNHMF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Jack Nathan Medical's (JNHMF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Jack Nathan Medical.

Q

What is the target price for Jack Nathan Medical (JNHMF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Jack Nathan Medical

Q

Current Stock Price for Jack Nathan Medical (JNHMF)?

A

The stock price for Jack Nathan Medical (OTCQB: JNHMF) is $0.1538 last updated Thu Feb 03 2022 18:55:12 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Jack Nathan Medical (JNHMF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Jack Nathan Medical.

Q

When is Jack Nathan Medical (OTCQB:JNHMF) reporting earnings?

A

Jack Nathan Medical does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Jack Nathan Medical (JNHMF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Jack Nathan Medical.

Q

What sector and industry does Jack Nathan Medical (JNHMF) operate in?

A

Jack Nathan Medical is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.