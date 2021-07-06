 Skip to main content

28 Stocks Moving in Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 06, 2021 7:00am   Comments
Gainers

  • Odonate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ODT) shares rose 38.3% to $4.80 in pre-market trading following 13G from Ikarian Capital showing a 5.2% stake in the company.
  • BSQUARE Corporation (NASDAQ: BSQR) shares rose 36.2% to $5.42 in pre-market trading after dropping around 10% on Friday.
  • Sequential Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: SQBG) shares rose 33.7% to $20.99 in pre-market trading after jumping 89% on Friday.
  • Marin Software Incorporated (NASDAQ: MRIN) rose 22% to $24.75 in pre-market trading after climbing around 35% on Friday amid continued extreme volatility and volume in the stock from investors following the company's Instacart Ads integration announcement.
  • Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLIN) shares rose 21.6% to $10.91 in pre-market trading after jumping 56% on Friday. Bridgeline Digital, last week, announced its partner network won more than 20 site search licenses this quarter for Celebros and HawkSearch, its most recent acquisition.
  • Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ: OCGN) shares rose 18.4% to $8.63 in pre-market trading after declining 7% on Friday.
  • Taiwan Liposome Company, Ltd. (NASDAQ: TLC) rose 11.7% to $6.40 in pre-market trading. TLC recently announced details of stock swap transactions.
  • Auddia Inc.(NASDAQ: AUUD) shares rose 9.2% to $8.10 in pre-market trading. Auddia recently announced the release and national launch of its flagship Auddia app ahead of schedule.
  • Immutep Limited (NASDAQ: IMMP) rose 9% to $4.25 in pre-market trading after the company reported the FDA and IRB approval in the US for Phase IIb TACTI-003 trial in Head and Neck Squamous Cell Carcinoma.
  • IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: ISEE) rose 8.7% to $8.63 in pre-market trading after the company said it received FDA agreement under special protocol assessment for GATHER2 Phase 3 clinical trial of zimura in geographic atrophy secondary to age-related macular degeneration.
  • MediciNova, Inc. (NASDAQ: MNOV) rose 8.3% to $4.45 in pre-market trading after the company received notice of allowance for new patent covering MN-166 for the treatment of ophthalmic disease.
  • Eco Wave Power Global AB (NASDAQ: WAVE) rose 8.1% to $20.30 in pre-market trading after jumping 73% on Friday. The company, last week, priced its IPO at $8 per ADS.
  • Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE: VET) rose 7% to $9.41 in pre-market trading.
  • Vislink Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: VISL) rose 6.7% to $3.20 in pre-market trading. Vislink joined Russell Microcap Index effective June 28.
  • Camber Energy, Inc. (NYSE: CEI) rose 5.5% to $0.71 in pre-market trading after declining over 12% on Friday.
  • Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: HIMX) rose 5.4% to $15.54 in pre-market trading after declining over 7% on Friday.
  • AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE: AU) rose 5.4% to $20.10 in pre-market trading. AngloGold Ashanti named Alberto Calderon as its new chief executive officer.
  • Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE: CANO) rose 4% to $12.49 in pre-market trading as the company said it has acquired Doctor's Medical Center for $300 million.

Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.

Check out these big penny stock gainers and losers

Losers

  • Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE: AHT) fell 25.2% to $2.96 in pre-market trading. Ashford Trust reported a 1-for-10 reverse stock split extending management's commitment to making AHT shareholder friendly. The company said it entered into common stock purchase agreement with B. Riley Principal Capital.
  • Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE: YMM) shares fell 15.9% to $16.00 in pre-market trading The company, last month, priced its IPO at $19 per ADS.
  • Pop Culture Group Co., Ltd (NASDAQ: CPOP) fell 12.4% to $46.78 in pre-market trading after dropping over 10% on Friday. Pop Culture Group recently priced its IPO at $6 per share.
  • Sequential Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: SQBG) fell 10.3% to $14.09 in pre-market trading after jumping 89% on Friday.
  • Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ: BZ) fell 10.2% to $32.60 in pre-market trading.
  • Nortech Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ: NSYS) fell 8.4% to $9.00 in pre-market trading after climbing around 27% on Friday.
  • Tata Motors Limited (NYSE: TTM) shares fell 8.3% to $21.14 in pre-market trading.
  • Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: STAF) shares fell 8.1% to $4.59 in pre-market trading after jumping around 35% on Friday.
  • Alterity Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ: ATHE) fell 8% to $1.61 in pre-market trading. Alterity Therapeutics recently announced it was granted a new US patent targeting major neurodegenerative diseases including Alzheimer's and Parkinson's..
  • Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRVB) fell 7.2% to $7.70 in pre-market trading.

