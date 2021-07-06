 Skip to main content

Rachit Vats , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 06, 2021 4:10am   Comments
Tesla, Apple, AMC Are The Most Popular Foreign Stocks Among South Koreans This Year

South Korean domiciled investors bought and sold shares worth billions in U.S.-listed companies during the first half of 2021, with Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) leading the pack as the No. 1 favorite stock, The Korea Herald reported on Monday — citing data from the Korea Securities Depository.

What Happened: Investors bought orders of $9.6 billion and sold stocks worth $7.9 billion in Tesla during the first six months of 2021, with the stock topping the list of the most actively traded foreign stocks, the report noted.

Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) emerged as the second favorite with South Korean traders buying shares worth $3.2 billion in the Cupertino, California-based company in the first half of the year. 

See Also: Tesla Accounts For Majority Of EV Sales In South Korea This Year: Report

Retail-favorite AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE: AMC) and Churchill Capital IV (NYSE: CCIV), a special purpose acquisition company that announced a merger plan with electric vehicle maker Lucid Motors, were also among the top buys for South Koreans, as per the Korea Herald. 

Read Next: Lucid Sees Tesla As The Real Competition In 'Two-Horse Race' EV Market: CEO

The U.S. stock market overall was a favorite destination for Korean investors who bought $103.4 billion worth of US-listed stocks, followed by Hong Kong, China and Japan.

Price Action: Tesla shares closed 0.14% higher at $678.90 on Friday and Apple shares closed 1.96% higher at $139.96. AMC stock closed 4.17% lower at $51.96 on Friday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

