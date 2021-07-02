GIC-Backed WCG Clinical Plans $100M NASDAQ Debut
- WCG Clinical Inc (NASDAQ: WCGC), a clinical trial solutions company backed by Singapore's sovereign wealth fund GIC, filed for an initial public offering in the U.S. on Thursday to trade on NASDAQ under the "WCGC" symbol.
- Private equity firms Arsenal Capital Partners and Leonard Green & Partners LP are also investors in the firm, which helps clients reduce the time and cost of enrolling patients in clinical trials.
- Launched back in 2012, WCG Clinical Services claims to have supported around 90% of global clinical trials that took place over the last two years, providing services like study planning, patient engagement, and ethical review.
- The team participated in more than 723 Covid-19 trials, according to CEO Donald Deieso.
- "We firmly believe that we must have the clinical insight to develop, the courage to advance, and the persistence to transform a change-resistant industry while never compromising the highest level of ethical standards," Deieso said in the S-1.
