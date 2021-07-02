Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Friday
Before 10 a.m. ET Friday, 146 stocks hit new 52-week highs.
Interesting Facts:
- The largest company by market cap to set a new 52-week high was Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT).
- Staffing 360 Solutions (NASDAQ:STAF) was the smallest company by market cap to set a new 52-week high.
- Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) was the biggest winner of the morning session, as it traded up 66.53% to reach its new 52-week high.
The following stocks set new 52-week highs as of 10 a.m. ET on Friday:
- Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) shares were up 1.28% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $275.30.
- Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) shares hit a yearly high of $2,565.41. The stock traded up 1.35% on the session.
- Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) shares hit a yearly high of $2,485.42. The stock traded up 1.35% on the session.
- NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) shares hit a yearly high of $819.37. The stock traded up 0.8% on the session.
- Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $592.62 with a daily change of up 0.96%.
- Nike (NYSE:NKE) shares hit $159.66 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.91%.
- PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $149.78. Shares traded up 0.88%.
- Danaher (NYSE:DHR) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $273.80. Shares traded up 0.11%.
- Accenture (NYSE:ACN) shares were up 0.93% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $303.44 for a change of up 0.93%.
- Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) shares broke to $730.33 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.14%.
- Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) shares hit a yearly high of $500.83. The stock traded up 1.14% on the session.
- Target (NYSE:TGT) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $246.05. Shares traded up 1.02%.
- Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) shares hit $935.62 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.57%.
- Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) shares set a new yearly high of $191.48 this morning. The stock was up 1.06% on the session.
- Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) shares hit a yearly high of $201.34. The stock traded up 0.73% on the session.
- Marsh & McLennan (NYSE:MMC) shares set a new yearly high of $142.84 this morning. The stock was up 0.06% on the session.
- Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) stock hit a yearly high price of $105.81. The stock was up 0.89% for the day.
- Eaton Corp (NYSE:ETN) shares set a new 52-week high of $150.96 on Friday, moving up 0.48%.
- IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) shares were up 0.4% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $643.49.
- Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $472.94. Shares traded up 0.43%.
- Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) shares were up 0.28% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $99.90.
- T. Rowe Price Gr (NASDAQ:TROW) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $201.85 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 0.96%.
- O'Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) shares set a new 52-week high of $580.20 on Friday, moving up 0.66%.
- Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) shares broke to $383.96 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.65%.
- Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) shares were down 0.22% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $109.29.
- Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) stock hit a yearly high price of $220.50. The stock was up 0.62% for the day.
- Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) shares hit $82.55 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.48%.
- Welltower (NYSE:WELL) stock hit a yearly high price of $84.74. The stock was up 0.14% for the day.
- Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) shares were up 0.76% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $176.06.
- AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) shares reached a new 52-week high of $1,543.06 on Friday morning, moving up 0.7%.
- Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA) shares hit $170.01 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.5%.
- Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) stock hit a yearly high price of $135.45. The stock was up 0.26% for the day.
- Equifax (NYSE:EFX) shares hit a new 52-week high of $243.31. The stock traded up 0.64% on the session.
- Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $147.30 with a daily change of up 0.45%.
- Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $53.51 with a daily change of up 0.23%.
- Generac Hldgs (NYSE:GNRC) shares reached a new 52-week high of $418.53 on Friday morning, moving up 0.92%.
- VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $231.56 with a daily change of up 0.9%.
- Waters (NYSE:WAT) shares were up 0.66% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $353.84.
- Gartner (NYSE:IT) shares broke to $252.92 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.57%.
- Charles River (NYSE:CRL) stock hit a yearly high price of $373.98. The stock was up 0.09% for the day.
- Domino's Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) shares hit $473.00 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.24%.
- Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) stock hit a yearly high price of $61.04. The stock was up 0.91% for the day.
- Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) stock set a new 52-week high of $63.51 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.43%.
- Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) stock made a new 52-week high of $51.90 Friday. The stock was up 0.36% for the day.
- Athene Holding (NYSE:ATH) shares hit $69.19 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.8%.
- Dr Reddy's Laboratories (NYSE:RDY) stock set a new 52-week high of $75.38 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.05%.
- Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) shares were up 10.9% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $41.10.
- Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) shares were up 0.52% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $76.95.
- Asana (NYSE:ASAN) shares hit a yearly high of $65.43. The stock traded up 5.93% on the session.
- Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $64.75 with a daily change of up 1.17%.
- Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) shares broke to $149.64 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.3%.
- Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) shares hit $138.52 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 1.98%.
- Newegg Commerce (NASDAQ:NEGG) shares hit a yearly high of $23.45. The stock traded up 15.63% on the session.
- Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) shares hit a yearly high of $38.50. The stock traded down 0.11% on the session.
- Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) stock hit a yearly high price of $71.39. The stock was up 3.75% for the day.
- Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) shares broke to $147.30 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.1%.
- Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) stock made a new 52-week high of $107.77 Friday. The stock was up 0.28% for the day.
- AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) shares were down 0.14% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $98.42 for a change of down 0.14%.
- Box (NYSE:BOX) shares broke to $27.41 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 2.44%.
- United Breweries Co (NYSE:CCU) shares broke to $20.61 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.34%.
- AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) shares were down 0.94% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $81.55 for a change of down 0.94%.
- Apollo Medical Hlgs (NASDAQ:AMEH) stock hit a yearly high price of $66.50. The stock was down 0.34% for the day.
- Brookfield Infrastructure (NYSE:BIPC) shares hit a yearly high of $79.25. The stock traded up 1.22% on the session.
- BlackRock Science (NYSE:BSTZ) shares were up 0.67% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $42.21.
- Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $43.32. Shares traded up 66.53%.
- Torrid Holdings (NYSE:CURV) shares were up 5.67% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $27.66 for a change of up 5.67%.
- Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) shares set a new 52-week high of $83.00 on Friday, moving up 0.02%.
- Victory Capital Holdings (NASDAQ:VCTR) shares were down 0.21% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $33.32 for a change of down 0.21%.
- Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) shares set a new 52-week high of $57.18 on Friday, moving up 0.35%.
- Adams Diversified Equity (NYSE:ADX) shares reached a new 52-week high of $19.98 on Friday morning, moving up 0.43%.
- HeadHunter Group (NASDAQ:HHR) shares were up 3.98% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $43.67.
- Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS) stock made a new 52-week high of $107.65 Friday. The stock was down 0.8% for the day.
- Establishment Labs Hldgs (NASDAQ:ESTA) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $88.66. Shares traded down 3.24%.
- Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) stock made a new 52-week high of $50.17 Friday. The stock was up 0.41% for the day.
- Blackrock Municipal 2030 (NYSE:BTT) shares set a new 52-week high of $26.27 on Friday, moving up 0.11%.
- Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $27.02 with a daily change of down 0.2%.
- Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB) shares broke to $95.06 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.36%.
- Nuveen Municipal High Inc (NYSE:NMZ) shares hit a yearly high of $15.50. The stock traded up 0.12% on the session.
- BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) shares were up 1.29% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $32.60 for a change of up 1.29%.
- Calamos Convertible (NASDAQ:CHY) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $16.47. Shares traded up 0.37%.
- IDT (NYSE:IDT) shares set a new 52-week high of $48.71 on Friday, moving up 17.91%.
- Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) shares hit a new 52-week high of $87.21. The stock traded down 3.24% on the session.
- Tekla Healthcare (NYSE:HQH) shares hit a new 52-week high of $26.08. The stock traded 0.0% (flat) on the session.
- CALAMOS CONVERTIBLE (NASDAQ:CHI) stock hit a yearly high price of $15.42. The stock was up 0.07% for the day.
- Grid Dynamics Holdings (NASDAQ:GDYN) shares were up 1.2% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $19.64.
- Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) stock made a new 52-week high of $35.69 Friday. The stock was up 2.5% for the day.
- Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $13.13 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 3.54%.
- DoubleLine Yield Opp (NYSE:DLY) shares hit a yearly high of $20.26. The stock traded up 0.5% on the session.
- Rafael Holdings (NYSE:RFL) shares were up 0.57% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $56.77.
- Netstreit (NYSE:NTST) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $24.12 with a daily change of up 1.05%.
- PIMCO Income Strategy (NYSE:PFN) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $11.10 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 0.54%.
- Nuveen Municipal Credit (NYSE:NMCO) shares were down 0.06% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $15.66.
- Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) stock set a new 52-week high of $27.07 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 0.85%.
- Invesco Value Municipal (NYSE:IIM) shares were up 0.24% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $16.74.
- Nuveen California (NYSE:NKX) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $16.44 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 0.31%.
- Invesco Municipal (NYSE:VKQ) shares set a new yearly high of $13.85 this morning. The stock was up 0.18% on the session.
- Invesco Trust (NYSE:VGM) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $14.11. Shares traded up 0.14%.
- Invesco Quality Municipal (NYSE:IQI) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $13.63 with a daily change of up 0.59%.
- Blackrock Muniyield Fund (NYSE:MYD) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $15.27 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 0.18%.
- Nuveen Intermediate Dur (NYSE:NID) stock made a new 52-week high of $14.99 Friday. The stock was down 0.06% for the day.
- BlackRock MuniHoldings (NYSE:MUC) shares set a new yearly high of $16.09 this morning. The stock was up 0.12% on the session.
- CorePoint Lodging (NYSE:CPLG) stock hit a yearly high price of $11.52. The stock was down 2.02% for the day.
- Nuveen New Jersey Quality (NYSE:NXJ) shares were up 0.06% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $15.67.
- VistaGen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN) shares hit $3.50 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 3.19%.
- Blackstone / GSO (NYSE:BGB) shares were up 0.14% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $14.00 for a change of up 0.14%.
- Cadiz (NASDAQ:CDZI) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $14.63. Shares traded up 0.66%.
- Blackrock Muniholdings (NYSE:MFL) stock hit a yearly high price of $14.90. The stock was up 0.17% for the day.
- Blackrock Muniyield NY (NYSE:MYN) shares broke to $14.20 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.5%.
- Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) shares hit a new 52-week high of $38.87. The stock traded up 6.94% on the session.
- First Trust High Income (NYSE:FSD) shares broke to $15.87 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.38%.
- Putnam Municipal Opps (NYSE:PMO) shares were up 0.12% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $14.30.
- BlackRock MuniHoldings (NYSE:MUJ) stock made a new 52-week high of $16.04 Friday. The stock was down 0.19% for the day.
- Blackrock CA Muni Income (NYSE:BFZ) shares hit $15.07 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.33%.
- Blackrock Floating Rate (NYSE:FRA) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $13.44 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 0.15%.
- BLACKROCK MUNIHOLDINGS (NYSE:MHN) shares were up 0.34% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $14.85.
- AllianzGI Convertible (NYSE:NCZ) shares set a new 52-week high of $5.45 on Friday, moving down 0.46%.
- iRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $30.00 with a daily change of down 1.74%.
- Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) shares hit $27.34 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.04%.
- Eaton Vance California (AMEX:EVM) stock hit a yearly high price of $12.08. The stock was up 0.58% for the day.
- Pioneer Floating Rate (NYSE:PHD) shares reached a new 52-week high of $12.03 on Friday morning, moving up 0.35%.
- Pioneer Muni High Inc (NYSE:MAV) stock hit a yearly high price of $12.45. The stock was up 0.2% for the day.
- Taiwan Fund (NYSE:TWN) shares were up 0.67% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $35.81.
- Overseas Shipholding Gr (NYSE:OSG) shares were up 37.58% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $3.04.
- Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $25.60 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 37.53%.
- USD Partners (NYSE:USDP) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $8.27 with a daily change of up 0.61%.
- Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP) shares were up 0.39% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $31.50 for a change of up 0.39%.
- J. Alexander's Holdings (NYSE:JAX) stock set a new 52-week high of $13.87 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 12.15%.
- Goodrich Petroleum (AMEX:GDP) shares hit a new 52-week high of $15.17. The stock traded down 0.86% on the session.
- Blackstone Long-Short (NYSE:BGX) shares broke to $15.37 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.66%.
- XAI Octagon FR & Alt (NYSE:XFLT) stock hit a yearly high price of $9.70. The stock was down 0.93% for the day.
- Western Asset Premier (NYSE:WEA) stock made a new 52-week high of $14.86 Friday. The stock was down 0.14% for the day.
- Western Asset Mortgage (NYSE:DMO) stock hit a yearly high price of $15.71. The stock was up 0.13% for the day.
- Plumas (NASDAQ:PLBC) shares set a new yearly high of $32.87 this morning. The stock was up 0.09% on the session.
- John Hancock Hedged (NYSE:HEQ) stock made a new 52-week high of $13.53 Friday. The stock was up 1.04% for the day.
- John Hancock Invts Trust (NYSE:JHI) shares set a new yearly high of $19.01 this morning. The stock was up 0.64% on the session.
- Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN) shares hit a new 52-week high of $3.69. The stock traded down 2.78% on the session.
- Core Molding Technologies (AMEX:CMT) shares were up 0.53% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $17.28 for a change of up 0.53%.
- Quest Resource Holding (NASDAQ:QRHC) shares reached a new 52-week high of $7.10 on Friday morning, moving up 4.88%.
- PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX) shares hit $4.17 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 5.92%.
- MV Oil (NYSE:MVO) stock made a new 52-week high of $9.32 Friday. The stock was up 2.45% for the day.
- Eaton Vance CA Muni (AMEX:CEV) shares were down 0.46% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $14.10.
- Stone Harbor Emg Mkts (NYSE:EDI) shares reached a new 52-week high of $9.58 on Friday morning, moving up 0.26%.
- TAT Technologies (NASDAQ:TATT) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $10.44 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 56.62%.
- Pathfinder Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBHC) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $16.79 with a daily change of up 4.87%.
- Mfs Intermediate High Inc (NYSE:CIF) stock set a new 52-week high of $3.36 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 0.6%.
- Staffing 360 Solutions (NASDAQ:STAF) shares hit $6.75 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 56.78%.
