Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Friday

Before 10 a.m. ET Friday, 146 stocks hit new 52-week highs.

Interesting Facts:

The largest company by market cap to set a new 52-week high was Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT).

(NASDAQ:STAF) was the smallest company by market cap to set a new 52-week high. Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) was the biggest winner of the morning session, as it traded up 66.53% to reach its new 52-week high.

The following stocks set new 52-week highs as of 10 a.m. ET on Friday:

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) shares were up 1.28% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $275.30.

If other companies set new 52-week lows, Benzinga will be the first to make you aware of it. Stay tuned for further updates.