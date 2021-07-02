 Skip to main content

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Friday

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 02, 2021 11:12am   Comments
Before 10 a.m. ET Friday, 146 stocks hit new 52-week highs.

Interesting Facts:

  • The largest company by market cap to set a new 52-week high was Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT).
  • Staffing 360 Solutions (NASDAQ:STAF) was the smallest company by market cap to set a new 52-week high.
  • Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) was the biggest winner of the morning session, as it traded up 66.53% to reach its new 52-week high.

The following stocks set new 52-week highs as of 10 a.m. ET on Friday:

  • Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) shares were up 1.28% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $275.30.
  • Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) shares hit a yearly high of $2,565.41. The stock traded up 1.35% on the session.
  • Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) shares hit a yearly high of $2,485.42. The stock traded up 1.35% on the session.
  • NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) shares hit a yearly high of $819.37. The stock traded up 0.8% on the session.
  • Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $592.62 with a daily change of up 0.96%.
  • Nike (NYSE:NKE) shares hit $159.66 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.91%.
  • PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $149.78. Shares traded up 0.88%.
  • Danaher (NYSE:DHR) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $273.80. Shares traded up 0.11%.
  • Accenture (NYSE:ACN) shares were up 0.93% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $303.44 for a change of up 0.93%.
  • Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) shares broke to $730.33 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.14%.
  • Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) shares hit a yearly high of $500.83. The stock traded up 1.14% on the session.
  • Target (NYSE:TGT) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $246.05. Shares traded up 1.02%.
  • Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) shares hit $935.62 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.57%.
  • Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) shares set a new yearly high of $191.48 this morning. The stock was up 1.06% on the session.
  • Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) shares hit a yearly high of $201.34. The stock traded up 0.73% on the session.
  • Marsh & McLennan (NYSE:MMC) shares set a new yearly high of $142.84 this morning. The stock was up 0.06% on the session.
  • Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) stock hit a yearly high price of $105.81. The stock was up 0.89% for the day.
  • Eaton Corp (NYSE:ETN) shares set a new 52-week high of $150.96 on Friday, moving up 0.48%.
  • IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) shares were up 0.4% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $643.49.
  • Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $472.94. Shares traded up 0.43%.
  • Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) shares were up 0.28% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $99.90.
  • T. Rowe Price Gr (NASDAQ:TROW) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $201.85 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 0.96%.
  • O'Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) shares set a new 52-week high of $580.20 on Friday, moving up 0.66%.
  • Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) shares broke to $383.96 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.65%.
  • Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) shares were down 0.22% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $109.29.
  • Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) stock hit a yearly high price of $220.50. The stock was up 0.62% for the day.
  • Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) shares hit $82.55 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.48%.
  • Welltower (NYSE:WELL) stock hit a yearly high price of $84.74. The stock was up 0.14% for the day.
  • Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) shares were up 0.76% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $176.06.
  • AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) shares reached a new 52-week high of $1,543.06 on Friday morning, moving up 0.7%.
  • Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA) shares hit $170.01 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.5%.
  • Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) stock hit a yearly high price of $135.45. The stock was up 0.26% for the day.
  • Equifax (NYSE:EFX) shares hit a new 52-week high of $243.31. The stock traded up 0.64% on the session.
  • Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $147.30 with a daily change of up 0.45%.
  • Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $53.51 with a daily change of up 0.23%.
  • Generac Hldgs (NYSE:GNRC) shares reached a new 52-week high of $418.53 on Friday morning, moving up 0.92%.
  • VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $231.56 with a daily change of up 0.9%.
  • Waters (NYSE:WAT) shares were up 0.66% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $353.84.
  • Gartner (NYSE:IT) shares broke to $252.92 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.57%.
  • Charles River (NYSE:CRL) stock hit a yearly high price of $373.98. The stock was up 0.09% for the day.
  • Domino's Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) shares hit $473.00 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.24%.
  • Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) stock hit a yearly high price of $61.04. The stock was up 0.91% for the day.
  • Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) stock set a new 52-week high of $63.51 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.43%.
  • Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) stock made a new 52-week high of $51.90 Friday. The stock was up 0.36% for the day.
  • Athene Holding (NYSE:ATH) shares hit $69.19 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.8%.
  • Dr Reddy's Laboratories (NYSE:RDY) stock set a new 52-week high of $75.38 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.05%.
  • Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) shares were up 10.9% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $41.10.
  • Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) shares were up 0.52% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $76.95.
  • Asana (NYSE:ASAN) shares hit a yearly high of $65.43. The stock traded up 5.93% on the session.
  • Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $64.75 with a daily change of up 1.17%.
  • Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) shares broke to $149.64 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.3%.
  • Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) shares hit $138.52 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 1.98%.
  • Newegg Commerce (NASDAQ:NEGG) shares hit a yearly high of $23.45. The stock traded up 15.63% on the session.
  • Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) shares hit a yearly high of $38.50. The stock traded down 0.11% on the session.
  • Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) stock hit a yearly high price of $71.39. The stock was up 3.75% for the day.
  • Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) shares broke to $147.30 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.1%.
  • Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) stock made a new 52-week high of $107.77 Friday. The stock was up 0.28% for the day.
  • AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) shares were down 0.14% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $98.42 for a change of down 0.14%.
  • Box (NYSE:BOX) shares broke to $27.41 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 2.44%.
  • United Breweries Co (NYSE:CCU) shares broke to $20.61 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.34%.
  • AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) shares were down 0.94% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $81.55 for a change of down 0.94%.
  • Apollo Medical Hlgs (NASDAQ:AMEH) stock hit a yearly high price of $66.50. The stock was down 0.34% for the day.
  • Brookfield Infrastructure (NYSE:BIPC) shares hit a yearly high of $79.25. The stock traded up 1.22% on the session.
  • BlackRock Science (NYSE:BSTZ) shares were up 0.67% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $42.21.
  • Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $43.32. Shares traded up 66.53%.
  • Torrid Holdings (NYSE:CURV) shares were up 5.67% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $27.66 for a change of up 5.67%.
  • Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) shares set a new 52-week high of $83.00 on Friday, moving up 0.02%.
  • Victory Capital Holdings (NASDAQ:VCTR) shares were down 0.21% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $33.32 for a change of down 0.21%.
  • Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) shares set a new 52-week high of $57.18 on Friday, moving up 0.35%.
  • Adams Diversified Equity (NYSE:ADX) shares reached a new 52-week high of $19.98 on Friday morning, moving up 0.43%.
  • HeadHunter Group (NASDAQ:HHR) shares were up 3.98% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $43.67.
  • Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS) stock made a new 52-week high of $107.65 Friday. The stock was down 0.8% for the day.
  • Establishment Labs Hldgs (NASDAQ:ESTA) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $88.66. Shares traded down 3.24%.
  • Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) stock made a new 52-week high of $50.17 Friday. The stock was up 0.41% for the day.
  • Blackrock Municipal 2030 (NYSE:BTT) shares set a new 52-week high of $26.27 on Friday, moving up 0.11%.
  • Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $27.02 with a daily change of down 0.2%.
  • Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB) shares broke to $95.06 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.36%.
  • Nuveen Municipal High Inc (NYSE:NMZ) shares hit a yearly high of $15.50. The stock traded up 0.12% on the session.
  • BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) shares were up 1.29% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $32.60 for a change of up 1.29%.
  • Calamos Convertible (NASDAQ:CHY) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $16.47. Shares traded up 0.37%.
  • IDT (NYSE:IDT) shares set a new 52-week high of $48.71 on Friday, moving up 17.91%.
  • Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) shares hit a new 52-week high of $87.21. The stock traded down 3.24% on the session.
  • Tekla Healthcare (NYSE:HQH) shares hit a new 52-week high of $26.08. The stock traded 0.0% (flat) on the session.
  • CALAMOS CONVERTIBLE (NASDAQ:CHI) stock hit a yearly high price of $15.42. The stock was up 0.07% for the day.
  • Grid Dynamics Holdings (NASDAQ:GDYN) shares were up 1.2% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $19.64.
  • Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) stock made a new 52-week high of $35.69 Friday. The stock was up 2.5% for the day.
  • Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $13.13 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 3.54%.
  • DoubleLine Yield Opp (NYSE:DLY) shares hit a yearly high of $20.26. The stock traded up 0.5% on the session.
  • Rafael Holdings (NYSE:RFL) shares were up 0.57% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $56.77.
  • Netstreit (NYSE:NTST) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $24.12 with a daily change of up 1.05%.
  • PIMCO Income Strategy (NYSE:PFN) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $11.10 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 0.54%.
  • Nuveen Municipal Credit (NYSE:NMCO) shares were down 0.06% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $15.66.
  • Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) stock set a new 52-week high of $27.07 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 0.85%.
  • Invesco Value Municipal (NYSE:IIM) shares were up 0.24% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $16.74.
  • Nuveen California (NYSE:NKX) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $16.44 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 0.31%.
  • Invesco Municipal (NYSE:VKQ) shares set a new yearly high of $13.85 this morning. The stock was up 0.18% on the session.
  • Invesco Trust (NYSE:VGM) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $14.11. Shares traded up 0.14%.
  • Invesco Quality Municipal (NYSE:IQI) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $13.63 with a daily change of up 0.59%.
  • Blackrock Muniyield Fund (NYSE:MYD) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $15.27 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 0.18%.
  • Nuveen Intermediate Dur (NYSE:NID) stock made a new 52-week high of $14.99 Friday. The stock was down 0.06% for the day.
  • BlackRock MuniHoldings (NYSE:MUC) shares set a new yearly high of $16.09 this morning. The stock was up 0.12% on the session.
  • CorePoint Lodging (NYSE:CPLG) stock hit a yearly high price of $11.52. The stock was down 2.02% for the day.
  • Nuveen New Jersey Quality (NYSE:NXJ) shares were up 0.06% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $15.67.
  • VistaGen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN) shares hit $3.50 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 3.19%.
  • Blackstone / GSO (NYSE:BGB) shares were up 0.14% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $14.00 for a change of up 0.14%.
  • Cadiz (NASDAQ:CDZI) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $14.63. Shares traded up 0.66%.
  • Blackrock Muniholdings (NYSE:MFL) stock hit a yearly high price of $14.90. The stock was up 0.17% for the day.
  • Blackrock Muniyield NY (NYSE:MYN) shares broke to $14.20 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.5%.
  • Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) shares hit a new 52-week high of $38.87. The stock traded up 6.94% on the session.
  • First Trust High Income (NYSE:FSD) shares broke to $15.87 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.38%.
  • Putnam Municipal Opps (NYSE:PMO) shares were up 0.12% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $14.30.
  • BlackRock MuniHoldings (NYSE:MUJ) stock made a new 52-week high of $16.04 Friday. The stock was down 0.19% for the day.
  • Blackrock CA Muni Income (NYSE:BFZ) shares hit $15.07 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.33%.
  • Blackrock Floating Rate (NYSE:FRA) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $13.44 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 0.15%.
  • BLACKROCK MUNIHOLDINGS (NYSE:MHN) shares were up 0.34% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $14.85.
  • AllianzGI Convertible (NYSE:NCZ) shares set a new 52-week high of $5.45 on Friday, moving down 0.46%.
  • iRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $30.00 with a daily change of down 1.74%.
  • Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) shares hit $27.34 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.04%.
  • Eaton Vance California (AMEX:EVM) stock hit a yearly high price of $12.08. The stock was up 0.58% for the day.
  • Pioneer Floating Rate (NYSE:PHD) shares reached a new 52-week high of $12.03 on Friday morning, moving up 0.35%.
  • Pioneer Muni High Inc (NYSE:MAV) stock hit a yearly high price of $12.45. The stock was up 0.2% for the day.
  • Taiwan Fund (NYSE:TWN) shares were up 0.67% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $35.81.
  • Overseas Shipholding Gr (NYSE:OSG) shares were up 37.58% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $3.04.
  • Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $25.60 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 37.53%.
  • USD Partners (NYSE:USDP) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $8.27 with a daily change of up 0.61%.
  • Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP) shares were up 0.39% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $31.50 for a change of up 0.39%.
  • J. Alexander's Holdings (NYSE:JAX) stock set a new 52-week high of $13.87 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 12.15%.
  • Goodrich Petroleum (AMEX:GDP) shares hit a new 52-week high of $15.17. The stock traded down 0.86% on the session.
  • Blackstone Long-Short (NYSE:BGX) shares broke to $15.37 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.66%.
  • XAI Octagon FR & Alt (NYSE:XFLT) stock hit a yearly high price of $9.70. The stock was down 0.93% for the day.
  • Western Asset Premier (NYSE:WEA) stock made a new 52-week high of $14.86 Friday. The stock was down 0.14% for the day.
  • Western Asset Mortgage (NYSE:DMO) stock hit a yearly high price of $15.71. The stock was up 0.13% for the day.
  • Plumas (NASDAQ:PLBC) shares set a new yearly high of $32.87 this morning. The stock was up 0.09% on the session.
  • John Hancock Hedged (NYSE:HEQ) stock made a new 52-week high of $13.53 Friday. The stock was up 1.04% for the day.
  • John Hancock Invts Trust (NYSE:JHI) shares set a new yearly high of $19.01 this morning. The stock was up 0.64% on the session.
  • Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN) shares hit a new 52-week high of $3.69. The stock traded down 2.78% on the session.
  • Core Molding Technologies (AMEX:CMT) shares were up 0.53% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $17.28 for a change of up 0.53%.
  • Quest Resource Holding (NASDAQ:QRHC) shares reached a new 52-week high of $7.10 on Friday morning, moving up 4.88%.
  • PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX) shares hit $4.17 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 5.92%.
  • MV Oil (NYSE:MVO) stock made a new 52-week high of $9.32 Friday. The stock was up 2.45% for the day.
  • Eaton Vance CA Muni (AMEX:CEV) shares were down 0.46% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $14.10.
  • Stone Harbor Emg Mkts (NYSE:EDI) shares reached a new 52-week high of $9.58 on Friday morning, moving up 0.26%.
  • TAT Technologies (NASDAQ:TATT) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $10.44 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 56.62%.
  • Pathfinder Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBHC) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $16.79 with a daily change of up 4.87%.
  • Mfs Intermediate High Inc (NYSE:CIF) stock set a new 52-week high of $3.36 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 0.6%.
  • Staffing 360 Solutions (NASDAQ:STAF) shares hit $6.75 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 56.78%.

 

If other companies set new 52-week lows, Benzinga will be the first to make you aware of it. Stay tuned for further updates.

 

Posted-In: 52-Week Highs BZI-52WeeksNews Intraday Update Markets Movers Trading Ideas

