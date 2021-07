Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Friday

Before 10 a.m. ET on Friday, 43 companies set new 52-week lows.

Points of Interest:

(NYSE:ATHM) was the largest firm by market cap to set a new 52-week low. The smallest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low was China Liberal Education (NASDAQ:CLEU).

(NASDAQ:CLEU). Zhangmen Education (NYSE:ZME) saw the most pronounced move, as shares traded down 16.97% to hit its new 52-week low.

Here are all the stocks that set new 52-week lows during the first half-hour of trading on Friday:

(NYSE:ATHM) shares moved down 2.04% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $61.34, drifting down 2.04%. JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) shares hit a yearly low of $64.14. The stock was down 0.64% on the session.

(NASDAQ:QUMU) shares fell to $2.67 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 3.18%. China Liberal Education (NASDAQ:CLEU) shares set a new yearly low of $2.77 this morning. The stock was down 6.91% on the session.

Benzinga will continue to update investors on these equities. Stay tuned for further news.