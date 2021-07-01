 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Thursday

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 01, 2021 10:40am   Comments
Share:

 

 

Thursday's morning session saw 13 companies set new 52-week lows.

Things to Consider:

  • Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX) was the largest firm by market cap to set a new 52-week low.
  • Save Foods (NASDAQ:SVFD) was the smallest firm by market cap to set a new 52-week low.
  • Portage Biotech (NASDAQ:PRTG)'s stock dropped the most, trading down 2.58% to reach a new 52-week low.

Here are all the stocks that set new 52-week lows as of 10 a.m. ET on Thursday:

  • Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $20.96. Shares traded down 0.23%.
  • Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) stock hit a yearly low of $14.31. The stock was up 0.21% for the day.
  • CareMax (NASDAQ:CMAX) stock set a new 52-week low of $12.16 on Thursday, moving down 2.05%.
  • SOC Telemed (NASDAQ:TLMD) shares set a new yearly low of $5.56 this morning. The stock was down 1.23% on the session.
  • Falcon Capital (NASDAQ:FCAC) shares set a new 52-week low of $9.18. The stock traded up 0.11%.
  • ION Acquisition Corp 3 (NYSE:IACC) shares moved 0.0% (flat) on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $9.76, drifting 0.0% (flat).
  • Freeline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FRLN) shares set a new yearly low of $8.13 this morning. The stock was up 1.72% on the session.
  • Portage Biotech (NASDAQ:PRTG) stock hit a yearly low of $20.72. The stock was up 2.58% for the day.
  • Altimar Acquisition Corp (NYSE:ATAQ) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $9.71 and moving down 0.41%.
  • Hycroft Mining Holding (NASDAQ:HYMC) shares hit a yearly low of $2.81. The stock was down 1.96% on the session.
  • RISE Education Cayman (NASDAQ:REDU) stock hit a new 52-week low of $2.53. The stock was down 0.38% on the session.
  • Biophytis (NASDAQ:BPTS) stock drifted down 0.66% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $9.50.
  • Save Foods (NASDAQ:SVFD) stock hit a yearly low of $7.51. The stock was up 0.75% for the day.

 

Benzinga will update traders on these companies going forward. If these companies break to a new level, Benzinga will be the first to report on it.

 

Related Articles (BPTS + ATAQ)

The Daily Biotech Pulse: Sanofi, Translate Bio Start Early Stage Seasonal Flu Vaccine Study, Dr. Reddy's Launches Generic Vascepa, Halozyme Strikes Licensing Deal
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Lyra Gains On Positive Regulatory Outcome, FDA Nod For Pfizer's Prevnar Vaccine, Merck Inks COVID-19 Treatment Supply Deal With US
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Biohaven, Bristol-Myers Squibb Snag FDA Approvals, Iterum UTI Drug Review On Track, Centessa Pharmaceuticals Debuts On Nasdaq
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: 52-Week Lows BZI-52WeeksNews Intraday Update Markets Movers Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com