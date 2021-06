Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Wednesday

During Wednesday's morning session, 29 stocks hit new 52-week lows.

Points of Interest:

The largest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low was CoStar Gr (NASDAQ:CSGP).

(NASDAQ:CSGP). The smallest company in terms of market cap to set a new 52-week low was Panbela Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PBLA).

(NASDAQ:PBLA). Kiromic BioPharma (NASDAQ:KRBP)'s stock made the biggest move downwards, diving 27.94% to reach a new 52-week low.

The following stocks created new 52-week lows as of 10 a.m. ET on Wednesday:

CoStar Gr (NASDAQ:CSGP) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $82.60 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 0.22%.

(NYSE:CANO) shares hit a yearly low of $11.33. The stock was down 2.44% on the session. Frontier Group Holdings (NASDAQ:ULCC) shares fell to $16.38 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 1.76%.

(AMEX:NG) stock hit a yearly low of $7.86. The stock was down 1.13% for the day. Buenaventura Mining Co (NYSE:BVN) shares moved 0.0% (flat) on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $8.68, drifting 0.0% (flat).

(NASDAQ:GBT) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $31.90 and moving up 3.7%. Equinox Gold (AMEX:EQX) stock hit a new 52-week low of $6.83. The stock was up 0.8% on the session.

(NASDAQ:MDGL) shares were up 0.9% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $95.21. GreenTree Hospitality Gr (NYSE:GHG) stock drifted up 0.36% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $10.77.

(NASDAQ:MRSN) stock drifted up 3.54% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $13.10. 17 Education & Technology (NASDAQ:YQ) shares fell to $3.40 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 3.17%.

(NASDAQ:NRXP) shares fell to $11.73 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.54%. VectivBio Holding (NASDAQ:VECT) shares made a new 52-week low of $11.04 on Wednesday. The stock was down 4.5% for the day.

(NASDAQ:NLTX) shares moved down 1.71% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $9.20, drifting down 1.71%. Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) shares set a new yearly low of $1.37 this morning. The stock was down 0.35% on the session.

(NASDAQ:BRCN) shares moved down 1.38% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $2.81, drifting down 1.38%. Terns Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TERN) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $12.15 and moving down 2.17%.

(NASDAQ:PRTG) stock drifted down 0.35% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $22.22. Innate Pharma (NASDAQ:IPHA) stock drifted down 6.98% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $3.25.

(NYSE:COE) stock hit a yearly low of $7.80. The stock was down 2.37% for the day. Medicenna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MDNA) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $2.85 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 0.84%.

(AMEX:CMCL) shares moved up 0.49% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $12.10, drifting up 0.49%. IMV (NASDAQ:IMV) stock hit $2.05 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 3.25%.

(NASDAQ:IPA) shares fell to $6.13 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.96%. Vivos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VVOS) shares were down 0.31% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $4.80.

(NASDAQ:FVAM) shares fell to $9.61 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 1.45%. Inhibikase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IKT) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $2.75 and moving down 2.46%.

(NASDAQ:KRBP) shares were down 27.94% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $4.75. Panbela Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PBLA) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $2.82 and moving down 25.92%.

Benzinga will continue to provide updates on these equities. Stay tuned for additional news.